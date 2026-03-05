How West Asia conflict has hit India’s rice exports, left thousands of containers stuck at ports

With the conflict in West Asia entering its sixth day, Indian exporters are increasingly facing uncertainty over payments from importers in the Gulf region and rising demurrage charges amid growing numbers of West Asia-bound containers being stuck at Indian ports, The Indian Express has learnt.

The disruption in trade has particularly affected rice shipments as the Gulf is one of the largest importers of Indian basmati rice, and shipments to West Asia typically rise during Ramadan. Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE and Iran are among the largest importers of Indian rice.

The extent of the disruption

Various rice exporters estimated that about 2-4 lakh tonnes of rice are stuck at various nodes of the supply chain, and that there is a key meeting with the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday, after which some decisions could be taken to ease the challenges that the exporters are facing.