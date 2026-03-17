How market turbulence is hitting IPO plans & why PhonePe has hit pause

PhonePe has cited geopolitical tensions and market volatility as the primary reasons for deferring its IPO. (File)

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun to ripple through global financial markets, pushing up crude oil prices and triggering a sharp sell-off in equities. In India, this volatility is now affecting companies’ fundraising plans, particularly through initial public offerings (IPOs) as the stock market has turned bearish and volatile.

A key signal of this shift is the decision by fintech major PhonePe to defer its much-anticipated public listing, highlighting how geopolitical shocks can quickly alter the capital market sentiment.

How is the conflict impacting IPO plans?

The West Asian conflict has disrupted global oil supplies, keeping crude prices elevated around or above $100 per barrel. Higher oil prices fuel inflation concerns and dampen economic outlooks, prompting investors to pull back from equities. In fact, foreign investors have already pulled out Rs 66,000 crore from Indian markets since March 1.