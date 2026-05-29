How are family offices reacting to geopolitical risks? By diversifying from US dollar, reveals UBS report

Drawing on insights from 307 family offices across more than 30 markets, the report highlighted a notable shift in currency positioning. (Pixabay)

The Swiss bank UBS, a global wealth manager, stated in a report on Thursday (May 28) that many family offices are considering reducing their exposure to the US dollar or diversifying regionally amid rising geopolitical risks.

A family office is essentially a private wealth management advisory firm that serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and their families in managing and growing their wealth across generations. Often, family members hold a share in most of the family offices’ assets. In India, too, outbound investments routed through family offices for HNIs are now a topic of discussion amid the broader outbound fund flows.

Drawing on insights from 307 family offices across more than 30 markets, the report highlighted a notable shift in currency positioning. “Sixty-five percent of family offices expect confidence in the US dollar’s reserve status to weaken, with many reassessing exposure to USD-denominated assets,” the report said.