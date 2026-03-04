War concerns, surging crude prices: Why stock markets are nosediving again

The Indian stock market is sharply down for the second straight session as the war in west Asia intensifies and raises concerns about potential shocks to crude oil supplies.

The indices have so far fallen 3% during that run. Investors have been concerned about the situation in the region, with the conflict deepening over the past few days and more parties becoming involved.

Crude woes

If the conflict drags on for a substantial period, crude oil prices will also remain elevated, hurting India Inc substantially, according to global firm CLSA. Crude prices have now already crossed the $75 a barrel mark and may cross the $100 a barrel mark if the conflict is prolonged.