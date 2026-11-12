The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on November 5 declared former Videocon Industries promoter and director Venugopal Dhoot bankrupt. The tribunal found Dhoot liable as he was the personal guarantor for loans worth Rs 12,668 crore granted by the State Bank of India (SBI) to his companies.

This was a rare move — very few loan default cases in India have reached the stage of bankruptcy.

Once a business titan, Dhoot now stands to lose control of his companies and assets held in his name, unless the order is stayed or set aside by an appellate tribunal or court. Even holding the position of a company director requires one to not be bankrupt.

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Another recent case relating to personal guarantees was that of Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra, whose repayment plan with a 99.97% “haircut” was approved by the NCLT in August. Later, a five-member special bench stayed the order.

What happens when a person is declared bankrupt? How often does a loan default case reach this stage? And how much money can be recovered once bankruptcy is declared? We explain.

How a person is declared bankrupt

First, let’s understand what the terms insolvency and bankruptcy mean. Insolvency occurs when a person or company is unable to repay debts when they fall due. Bankruptcy is the formal legal process through which an insolvent individual is declared bankrupt, allowing their assets to be distributed among creditors to repay outstanding debts.

In India, such matters are governed by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which came into existence in 2016. While banks use the law to recover their loans, the government promotes it as a rescue ladder for a company in financial distress.

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When a company fails to pay its loans, its creditors can approach the NCLT to initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) to recover their money. If this effort fails, the company is liquidated and its assets are sold to repay the loan.

Also Read | Who is Venugopal Dhoot?

Banks have one more option — to go after the person or promoter of a company who has provided a personal guarantee for the company’s loans. This is called the personal insolvency resolution process (PIRP), which came into force in December, 2019.

Now, the question that arises is: How do these different processes work? The answer: They work sequentially as well as simultaneously.

Say a company owes a bank Rs 100. The bank has two options. It can initiate CIRP and PIRP simultaneously, but its total claim in both processes put together cannot exceed Rs 100.

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Alternatively, the bank can first initiate CIRP through the NCLT. Let’s say it recovers Rs 70 through the resolution process. The bank can then file a PIRP petition to recover the remaining Rs 30.

It is when these two processes fail to ensure recovery of money by creditors that the third stage kicks in — bankruptcy. In other words, bankruptcy is the liquidation of the personal guarantor.

What is the Venugopal Dhoot case?

Dhoot’s case relates to loans granted to Videocon Industries Ltd and Videocon Telecommunications Ltd between 2010 and 2012 by SBI and its associated banks, which were merged in April 2017. Dhoot had unconditionally guaranteed repayment of all the liabilities.

When the companies defaulted, the SBI issued demand notices to Dhoot in February 2018. The notices, however, yielded no relief for the bank.

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Following this, the creditors filed a petition in the NCLT for the initiation of the CIRP, which was admitted in June 2018. Later, 12 more companies of the Videocon group were brought under the process by the tribunal. The creditors filed a claim of Rs 72,078 crore, of which around Rs 65,000 crore was admitted for the resolution process.

The NCLT approved a resolution plan submitted by Twin Star Technologies Ltd in June 2021. However, the NCLAT set it aside in January 2022, as it offered creditors only Rs 2,962 crore — a haircut of over 95%. The appellate tribunal sent the matter back to the committee of creditors for a fresh resolution plan. In the meantime, Twin Star challenged the NCLAT order in the Supreme Court, whose judgement is pending.

The bottomline, therefore, is that all of Videocon’s dues to the bank are still due.

Separately, after the NCLT approved the resolution plan in May 2021, the SBI, which has the highest outstanding exposure to the Videocon Group among lenders, filed a petition to initiate the PIRP process against Dhoot. Indeed, the tribunal initiated PIRP against Dhoot in April 2026 after he failed to submit a repayment plan in connection with SBI’s loans.

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But this, too, failed. Dhoot’s offer of Rs 600 crore was rejected by creditors because it was contingent on the future development of a Siliguri project and offered nothing upfront.

The tribunal terminated the PIRP in July 2026 — and thus came the bankruptcy of Venugopal Dhoot.

What will happen to Venugaopal Dhoot now?

Dhoot’s entire estate will now be vested with a bankruptcy trustee appointed by the NCLT. What does this mean?

Essentially, Dhoot will have to submit details of all assets, sources of income and net worth held in his name to the trustee. These assets will then be sold, much like in a liquidation process, to repay creditors. Even in the case of Dhoot’s residential properties, there are limits to what he can retain.

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An analyst, however, said that this IBC provision has largely remained untested so far since very few cases reach the third stage and the recovery is very low.

Also Read | How latest amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code promise a swifter resolution process

“The bankruptcy of a personal guarantor has largely remained untested under the IBC. It takes a very long time to reach this stage and recovery is also very low. In the case of companies they have hard assets and business on the ground, through which the lenders can recover their loans faster. In the case of an individual, discovery of their actual net worth continues to be a challenge,” said Prateek Kumar, a partner at corporate law firm Khaitan & Co.

Data from the IBC regulator, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), shows that bankruptcy cases are indeed few. Only 310 applications seeking to declare guarantors bankrupt have been filed since 2019, when the provisions relating to insolvency resolution and bankruptcy of personal guarantors were implemented.

On the other hand, 5,186 applications have been filed for the initiation of PIRP — a process that precedes bankruptcy. Of these, only 64 cases resulted in the approval of repayment plans, while creditors realised just 1% of their admitted claims.

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In the case of company insolvency, the NCLT admitted 9,166 applications for the initiation of CIRP since 2016, according to IBBI. Of these, resolution plans were approved in 1,484 cases, while liquidation was ordered in 3,074 cases. A total of 1,333 applications were withdrawn under section 12A, 1,410 cases were closed on appeal or review or settled, and CIRP is ongoing in 1,865 cases.

Under resolution plans, creditors realised an average of 30.52% of their admitted claims, whereas in liquidation cases, the realisation was only around 4%.

Clearly, the data shows that the recovery in personal insolvency has remained low, in comparison to the resolution of companies.