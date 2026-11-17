Industrialist and chairman of the Vedanta group on Tuesday cautioned that the Centre’s move to transfer operations of one of its oil and gas blocks to public sector major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) could send a “very wrong signal” to investors at a time when the government is looking to boost private and foreign investment in India’s hydrocarbon exploration and production sector. He also urged the government to maintain regulatory stability.

Behind Agarwal’s comments, which he made through a post on LinkedIn, is a hydrocarbon block that the government asked ONGC to take over, and the ongoing legal dispute around it.

The block Agarwal was referring to is the offshore Cambay basin oil and gas block CB-OS-02, which is off the Gujarat coast. Vedanta held a 40% participating interest in the block, and was its operator as well. ONGC held 50% in it and Invenire Petrodyne held the remaining 10%. But ONGC has now taken over the block, after the government refused to extend Vedanta’s application for an extension of its production sharing contract (PSC), and the Delhi High Court upheld that decision.

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The block in question and the story so far

The production sharing contract for the block expired on June 29, 2023, although Vedanta and its joint venture partners had applied for an extension on June 28, 2021, under the government’s 2017 PSC extension policy. The government, however, rejected Vedanta’s request in September last year and ordered the block to be handed over to ONGC.

Within days, Vedanta moved the Delhi High Court against the government’s decision. But on July 22 this year, its writ petition was dismissed by a single-judge bench of the court, which removed the interim stay that had earlier maintained status quo on the matter. Although Vedanta has appealed against the order before a division bench of the Delhi High Court, ONGC took control of the block and applied for a petroleum lease on July 28.

“Company (ONGC) has taken effective control of the said block with effect from July 22, 2026, consequent to Government’s directive to take control of the block. On July 22, 2026 Vedanta Limited has challenged the said order in Divisional Bench of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, and the matter is currently under adjudication.

The ultimate outcome of the litigation and its consequential impact, if any, cannot presently be determined,” ONGC said in a recent regulatory filing.

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“…subsequent to decision of Single Bench of Delhi High Court, ONGC has taken over the Block. The company (Vedanta Oil and Gas) has filed an appeal against the said dismissal before the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court. The hearings have concluded on 1st October and the matter is reserved for judgement,” Vedanta Oil and Gas said in a regulatory filing.

It added that in view of the developments, absence of a valid PSC, and the resulting uncertainty regarding recoverability of assets and receivables relating to the block, it has recognised an impairment charge of about Rs 379 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year. Vedanta also stopped recognising revenue and related expenses from the block from July 22.

Anil Agarwal’s objections

“Recently, our running field has been given to ONGC which will send a very wrong signal to investors. We are seeing such great energy and enthusiasm from global investors.

This is the time to keep the policy hand steady and not disrupt any existing operator. That shall go a long way in building and boosting global investor confidence. Let us all together make a determined move to increase domestic production and reduce oil and gas imports drastically,” Agarwal said in his LinkedIn post.

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“India is on the verge of something big in oil and gas. Like Guayana was ten years ago. We have a world-class policy ecosystem and a willingness to move from approvals to self-certification. Vedanta Oil and Gas, India’s largest private sector producer is committing USD 5 billion in investments to scale up production to 300,000-500,000 barrels per day. We have already moved into the deep sea Samudra Manthan programme,” he said.

The timing of the developments pertaining to the CB-OS-02 block and Agarwal’s comments are significant as they come amid the government’s push to increase participation from the private sector and global oil and gas firms in India’s upstream oil and gas sector. India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil and depends on imports to meet over 88% of its requirement. It is also a major importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with an import dependency of about 50%.

A series of oil and gas block auctions have been held over the years, but the interest from global investors has been largely absent. Among domestic private sector investors, Vedanta has been the biggest in terms of bidding for new blocks, and the auctions have largely seen participation from public sector oil and gas companies.

The Samudra Manthan scheme, or the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, which Agarwal referred to is an ambitious Rs 84,084-crore programme that the green-lighted about three-and-a-half months ago.

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The scheme will provide financial support for exploratory drilling in deep-sea and ultra-deep-sea areas and support building of common infrastructure for production of discovered hydrocarbons in offshore areas, apart from funding offshore data acquisition and developing hydrocarbon manufacturing and services zones. The Rs 84,084-crore outlay is for implementation till financial year 2030-31.

The Centre expects the Samudra Manthan scheme to catalyse reserve accretion of over 600 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent gas (mtoe), while stimulating significant investments across the oil and gas exploration and production value chain.

The scheme will provide support of up to 50% of drilling cost or Rs 675 crore, whichever is lower, for every well drilled in deep-sea and ultra-deep-sea areas. Drilling at such depths is an expensive proposition, costing between $100 million and $250 million per well, as per industry estimates.

It is also risky as the drilling activity may not lead to any oil or natural gas discovery. In certain cases, even if hydrocarbons are discovered, it may not be commercially viable to exploit them. The scheme, officials expect, will mitigate some of the investment risks for upstream oil and gas players, and increase investment into the sector.