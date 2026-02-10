How the US trade deal will change India’s feed market

India has not opened the door to American GM corn and soyabean. But it has provided a window for US sorghum and DDGS that might not be small

Written by: Harish Damodaran
7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 08:32 AM IST
cattle feedWhile the organised feed industry mostly uses indigenous raw material/ingredients, it has, of late, also been seeking access to imported maize and soyabean.
Make us preferred source on Google

In March 2025, barely two months after Donald Trump assumed office as president for his second term, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report titled ‘The Growing Demand for Animal Products and Feed in India’.

The report projected India’s domestic corn (maize) consumption to increase from an estimated 34.7 million tonnes (mt) in 2022-23 to 62.8 mt in 2040 and 93 mt in 2050 under a “moderate” GDP growth scenario of 4.6% per year. The consumption of soyabean meal would correspondingly go up from 6.2 mt to 17.7 mt and 28.3 mt for these years.

The consumption would be even higher in a “rapid” GDP growth scenario of 6.6% per year – at 98 mt in 2040 and 200.2 mt in 2050 for maize and, likewise, 30.9 mt and 68.3 mt for soyabean meal.

With domestic production not keeping pace with the above demand growth, it would call for large-scale imports. The USDA report projected these at 11 mt and 26 mt for maize and 6 mt and 13 mt for soyabean meal in 2040 and 2050 respectively under the “moderate” scenario. The corresponding import numbers under “rapid” income growth were 46 mt and 134 mt for maize and 19 mt and 53 mt for soyabean.

The background

The significance of the report lay both in the context and timing. Maize and soyabean meal are basically feed ingredients.

Maize, wheat, rice, sorghum and other cereal grains are sources of carbohydrates that supply the energy needs of poultry birds, livestock and aqua animals. Soyabean contains 18-22% oil. The residual cake after the oil is extracted is the so-called meal, which is high in protein. The protein in poultry, livestock and aqua feed comes from the meal of soyabean, rapeseed (mustard), cotton seed, groundnut and other oilseeds, as well as the bran or outer layer of rice and wheat grains removed during milling.

Broiler chicken feed, for instance, typically contains 55-65% maize by weight, with these at 50-60% for egg-layer bird feed and 15-20% for cattle feed. The balance comprises the various protein sources (meal and bran), minerals (calcium and phosphorus), vitamins and other supplements/additives.

Story continues below this ad
More Explained | Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues

With rising incomes, urbanisation and a population of at least 1.5 billion by 2050, India is likely to see a significant diversification of diets away from cereals and staples to foods rich in proteins and micronutrients. That includes animal products such as milk, eggs, meat and fish. As demand for these grows, so would the requirement for feed and their ingredients.

Take maize, where out of India’s total expected production of 43 mt in 2025-26, about 24 mt would go towards feed use. The accompanying table shows the supply of different raw materials/ingredients used as animal feed. For now, the bulk of this material is supplied from domestic crop production.

The USDA, however, foresees a situation where India’s feed crop cultivation will not be able to supply the demand from sustained income growth, whether under “moderate” or “rapid” scenarios. One reason for it is per-hectare yields that averaged 3.75 tonnes for corn in India (versus 11.25 tonnes in the US) during 2024-25. The same for soyabean was below one tonne in India, against 3.4 tonnes in the US.

That, then, opens up a potential market for American corn and soyabean. India’s annual maize and soyabean output of around 43 mt and 12.5 mt is a fraction of the US’ 425 mt and 120 mt respectively

India’s feed industry

Story continues below this ad

The total production of compound feed (formulated using the various above-mentioned ingredients) in India is pegged at some 60 mt. That includes 40 mt of poultry, 18 mt of cattle and 2 mt of aqua/shrimp feed.

“If you take an average price (ex-mill) of Rs 34-35/kg for broiler, Rs 29-30/kg for egg-layer, Rs 23-24/kg for cattle and Rs 83-85/kg for shrimp feed, the size of our industry would be upwards of Rs 175,000 crore,” says Divya Kumar Gulati, chairman of CLFMA (formerly Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association) of India.

While the organised feed industry mostly uses indigenous raw material/ingredients, it has, of late, also been seeking access to imported maize and soyabean. The major roadblock there, though, has been the fact that the maize and soyabean grown in the US (and also Brazil and Argentina) is predominantly genetically modified (GM).

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, in August 2021, did allow import of 1.2 mt of soyabean meal and cake, including that derived from GM oilseed, as a temporary measure following a domestic shortage and spike in prices. But that was a one-off authorisation, with the imports being permitted only through eight designated ports/land stations: Nhava Sheva, Petrapole, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Visakhapatnam, Ghojadanga, Kolkata and Ranaghat.

What the US has managed to get

Story continues below this ad

Under the bilateral trade agreement virtually sealed with the US, India has retained the ban on imports of GM maize and soyabean.

At the same time, it has opened up imports of two other feed ingredients.

Also Read | Trump order announces rollback of 25% additional tariffs: What it says India has ‘committed to’

The first is red sorghum. The US is the world’s largest producer and exporter of sorghum, with estimated volumes of 11 mt and 5.4 mt in 2025-26. In January last year, the US Grains Council took Indian poultry industry stakeholders on an exposure visit to promote American sorghum as a “non-GM” alternative to GM corn. “GM adoption..will still take some time; however, sorghum provides an immediate non-GM solution for animal feed manufacturers in India – one that the industry urgently needs,” according to a statement from the organisation that develops export markets for American grains.

The second is distiller’s dried grains with solubles or DDGS. Maize contains roughly 70% starch, 8-10% protein and 3-4% oil content and balance pericarp (husk). The starch is first broken down into sugar (glucose), which is fermented into alcohol using yeast and further distilled into 99.9% pure ethanol. After the ethanol is separated, what remains is the wet fermented grain mash that is dried to yield DDGS.

Story continues below this ad

“DDGS has the 8-10% protein part of the maize, which becomes 25-30% on concentration. The DDGS from rice has even higher 40-45% protein,” explained Firoz Hossain, principal scientist at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi.

Grain-based ethanol distilleries in India are already supplying over 3 mt of DDGS to the feed industry and is forecast at 4.2 mt in 2025-26. The imports from the US would add to that, notwithstanding its DDGS being derived from GM corn.

Simply put, India has not opened up to American GM corn and soyabean or meal yet. But it has provided a small window through sorghum and DDGS.

Harish Damodaran
Harish Damodaran

Harish Damodaran is National Rural Affairs & Agriculture Editor of The Indian Express. A journalist with over 33 years of experience in agri-business and macroeconomic policy reporting and analysis, he has previously worked with the Press Trust of India (1991-94) and The Hindu Business Line (1994-2014).     ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
RBI, RBI governor
PMO says no question on PM CARES, two other funds admissible in Lok Sabha: Reasons it gave
PM Cares
Expert Explains | US-Iran talks: Why both sides are negotiating amid military buildup
US Iran talks
PM Modi highlighted Tamil’s presence in Malaysia: the centuries-old story of how the language crossed the seas
PM Modi in Malaysia
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pak U-turn on boycott threat, will play India
On flagship skill scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
On flagship skill PMKVY scheme blacklist: Empty centres, claims, counter-claims, few takers
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
EXPRESS OPINION
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Sanae Takaichi
In next phase of India-US trade talks, bring to the table: Balance, clarity, reciprocity
In next phase of India-US trade talks, bring to the table: Balance, clarity, reciprocity
EU, US deals connect India to world’s largest markets, open new trade vistas
EU, US deals connect India to world’s largest markets, open new trade vistas
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement