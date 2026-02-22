Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand

After the US Supreme Court struck down his import duties, US President Donald Trump said his administration would replace the scrapped tariffs with a 10% levy on all goods coming into America using another legal provision. Hours later, he jacked it up to 15 per cent.

The 15% tariffs he announced on Saturday is the maximum allowed under this never-used trade law in the American statute books (under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act). Secondly, this too is temporary, given that the provision only allows these tariffs for around five months. After that, the American government must seek US congressional approval.

Three things could change from here on.

At least for now, with this flat rate of 15%, most major countries are in a comparatively favourable situation than before Friday’s court ruling. India, China, South Korea, Japan, almost all of ASEAN, Kazakhstan, Turkey, South Africa, Libya, Brazil, Mexico and Canada are now at a lower rate, to be implemented from February 24. India is currently at 25%, and the rates were to go down to 18%, before the Court’s ruling came.

On the other hand, Russia, Australia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, most of north and central Africa, Argentina and Colombia are now at a higher tariff rate than previously. The EU and the Scandinavian nations are at where they were under the earlier differential tariffs slapped under the 1977 law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which was the basis for Trump’s sweeping global tariffs. On Friday, the US top court ruled the president had overstepped his powers in the exercise of IEEPA.

For India, since August 2025, the cumulative 50% (reciprocal tariff and additional tariffs for import of Russian oil) meant that effective incidence of duties into the US was marginally higher than China. Then at 25%, and with the prospect of it further going down to 18%, India was slightly better placed than China before the court ruling. China, on the other hand, had been slapped with both the reciprocal tariffs and the fentanyl tariffs (alongside Mexico and Canada) under IEEPA.

With IEEPA now gone, the prospect of a flat 15% means it would be even-stevens for India and China for at least a few months, unless Trump pushes for new tariffs under other sections on either, or both, countries. But sudden changes to American tariff policy might not be that easy from here on.

Also, with IEEPA use outlawed by the American SC, the days when Trump could enact tariffs of his choosing through a Truth Social post or a signed executive order are gone. The other options at Trump’s disposal are more limited and require government agencies to produce detailed reports to justify imposing tariffs on countries, besides being limited in their scope and applicability. The ad hoc implementation of tariffs would be difficult from here on.

And lastly, the SC decision, while diluting his air of invincibility, substantially enfeebles Trump when trying to bulldoze other countries to make concessions to the US. America’s trading partners may play hardball with the US, now that Trump’s tariff powers have been curtailed. Add to that the possibility that the Trump administration may have to give back much of the tariff revenue it collected over the past year, something that rubs in the insult.

Other judicial reverses for Trump

There could be more trouble in store for Trump, given that there are several other cases pending on the Court’s roster that the administration in DC will have a tough time winning, including Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship and his attempts to fire a member of the Federal Reserve Board.

For Trump to regain his free hand in imposing tariffs, he would have to ask the US Congress for some kind of an explicit authorisation that the Supreme Court said was necessary for IEEPA tariffs to work. But with the thin Republican majorities in the House and Senate, and the looming midterm elections, this looks highly unlikely.

Given that Trump’s tariffs have had an inflationary impact by imposing some costs on consumers, Republican candidates in key battleground states and key congressional districts could potentially side with the Democrats who are opposing Trump’s policies. That could widen the cracks within the Republican Party going forward.

The removal of IEEPA levies could lower America’s effective tariff rate at least by about half, according to calculations by the Yale University’s Budget Lab.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that combining Section 122 tariffs with other provisions such as Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs “will result in virtually unchanged tariff revenue in 2026”, essentially making up for the loss of the IEEPA tariffs. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 allows tariff actions on national security grounds and Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act enables the American government to slap tariffs citing anti-competitive trade policies.

Section 232 has already been deployed in the case of steel, aluminium, semiconductors and other products, and the administration could take recourse to this even more. But that boast may be difficult to convert into reality, given the multiple checks on the administration built into these legal provisions.

New realities

Partner countries may now reconsider — or abandon — agreements negotiated under tariff pressure, according to Delhi-based trade think-tank GTRI’s Ajay Srivastava. “About 55% of India’s exports to the US will be freed from the 18% reciprocal duty and revert to standard MFN (most favoured nation) tariffs”. Section 232 tariffs, however, remain, which includes 50% on steel & aluminium and 25% on certain auto components.

Story continues below this ad

Roughly 40% of exports — including smartphones, petroleum products, and medicines — remain exempt for the world. The takeaway for India is that “this (IEEPA) ruling reshapes the global trade landscape”. “It must prompt a review of India’s trade deal with the United States. Reciprocal Tariffs were the US leverage. With that leverage gone, the negotiations become useless. Trade policy is entering a new phase — one defined less by executive action and more by legal limits, legislative authority, and strategic recalibration,” according to Srivastava.

India is still in the process of negotiating a deal with the US. On whether India had the option of waiting out further for its trade deal, given the possibility of IEEPA being struck down, a senior government official said that the option to wait it out (till the IEEPA ruling came in) was not really available for New Delhi, given that Trump had made the phone call that ultimately led to the joint statement text being issued by both sides.

Also, if Trump would’ve construed that India is waiting it out for an adverse trade deal, the repercussions could have been deleterious, the official said. The view in New Delhi is that the administration in DC would be resorting to other means to slap tariffs on countries, given that this is Trump’s key foreign policy leverage tool.