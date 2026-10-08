What India’s stance on global overcapacity could mean for US tariffs

The US said Wednesday (October 7) that 14 countries, including India, Australia, and Japan as well as the European Union have “acknowledged” that structural excess capacity and production in any country pose significant challenges for all of its trading partners and have decided to take “effective actions” in addressing the challenge. A joint statement released by Washington after the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (US), on September 30 and October 1, said that sectors of concern include automobile, electric vehicle, batteries, chemicals, foundational semiconductors and solar panels.

In most of these sectors, China is often accused of having overcapacity: an economic condition where a company or an entire industry produces more goods or services than the market actually demands or can purchase.

“We are committed to meeting before December 2026, at the technical level, to develop terms of reference; share non-confidential information and data on structural excess capacity and production, its impact on these sectors, and efforts to mitigate the damage; and identify information gaps, drawing upon work of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) and other sources as appropriate,” the joint statement said.

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Trade ministers of Argentina, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Poland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States welcomed the US G20 Presidency’s focus on the issue of overcapacity, said the joint statement.

“We commit to exploring effective and, whenever possible, complementary actions to defend our economies from the negative impact on trade and workers created by structural excess capacity and production. Working together, we aim to create the conditions necessary so that market-oriented competition in affected sectors can thrive once again,” the statement said.

We explain what the US’s Section 301 investigation on overcapacity entails, the actions it proposes, and what it could mean for proposed tariffs on India.

Section 301 investigation on overcapacity

The joint statement, which talks about taking action on sectors facing the adverse impact of overcapacity, comes amid the US Section 301 investigation on overcapacity. Experts said that India being part of the joint statement could mean that the US Trade Representative may not go forward with proposed tariffs on India under this section.

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In the past too, tariffs on India were reduced from the 12.5% rate proposed earlier during the year to 10% after New Delhi released a notification banning import of goods produced through forced labour. The convergence on overcapacity between India and the US also comes as the US is expected to release the results of the Section 301 investigation in a few weeks.

Apart from the G20 Trade Ministers meeting, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had also held bilateral negotiations with the US on the prospects of the trade deal. Trade experts pointed out that India’s commitment to take action to address overcapacity-related concerns could help get better rates than those of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) competitors and China.

The Section 301 investigation on overcapacity is evaluating countries such as China, the EU, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico, Japan, and India.

Actions proposed by the US, its risks

The joint statement also said that trade ministers decided by consensus to participate in an OECD Steel Committee meeting, which led to the creation of the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity as a cooperative platform dedicated to developing and implementing collective solutions to address structural excess capacity and production and enhance market function in the steel sector.

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The statement also sought countries to take steps to eliminate structural excess capacity and production in their economies, including by ending the use of non-market policies and practices that distort markets and contribute to the problem. However, experts said that such actions could not only target China but could impact India too.

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“We should be clear that disciplines on structural excess capacity in manufacturing would not exclusively target China. India could suffer collateral damage as well. Further, why restrict it to manufacturing? What about the structural excess capacity in agriculture in the US, which results in its cheap subsidised exports destroying rural livelihoods in many developing countries? G20 should be talking about that as well,” international trade expert Abhijeet Das told The Indian Express.

Objection to India’s industrial belt

Calling several global manufacturing hubs — including the Pune-Gujarat-Chennai industrial corridor — as “ugly sister” cities, a US report in August said that America loses when these hubs win. “And the longer the system operates unchecked, the harder it becomes to restore lost industrial capacity. Unless addressed with meaningful enforcement, the world’s illegal transhipment hubs will continue to siphon off American manufacturing one product line at a time,” the US report said.

Ajay Srivastava, head of the think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative, told The Indian Express that for India, the test is whether this “cooperation protects domestic manufacturing or gives Washington greater legitimacy to challenge India’s industrial expansion”. Signing the declaration should not amount to accepting the case against Indian manufacturing, he said.

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As India and several other countries await the results of the Section 301 investigation related to overcapacity, Goyal last week said India does not have structural excess manufacturing capacity in the sectors identified by the G20 Presidency, asserting that the country’s manufacturing capacity serves both domestic and global needs.

“India’s manufacturing capacity serves its domestic and global needs and that, in the sectors identified by the G20 Presidency, India does not have structural excess capacity,” he said.