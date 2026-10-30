How the capitalist US became more socialist under a right-wing Trump administration

Ahead of the US midterm elections, Trump has sought to warn voters against supporting socialists within the Democratic Party. But under Trump, too, state control over the economy has increased, Udit Misra explains in his weekly Graphs, Data, Perspectives column.

Written by: Udit Misra
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 30, 2026 07:22 PM IST
US President Donald Trump tosses hats into the crowd at a campaign rally in Ohio, Oct. 28. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)US President Donald Trump tosses hats into the crowd at a campaign rally in Ohio, Oct. 28. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
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Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra has reported on the Indian econom... Read More

 

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