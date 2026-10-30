How the capitalist US became more socialist under a right-wing Trump administration

Unlike India, the US political system observes stricter separation of powers among the three branches of government.

The Republican Party today controls both houses of the US Congress. This is an ideal scenario for the Republicans because they also have their candidate — Donald Trump — as President. In other words, the Republicans control both the legislative and executive branches of the US government. This accords the right-wing party the ability to get not just the legislative nod for its policy agenda, but also to have a President execute it fully.

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The vote could alter that equation substantially, especially if the more left-wing Democratic Party wins both houses.

What’s at stake?

Since the surprising victory of Zohran Mamdani as the New York Mayor in November last year, Trump has sharpened his attack on the Democrats, repeatedly warning voters against left-wing policies.

“In state after state, the Democrat establishment has been overthrown and replaced by crazed lunatics and radicals. They call themselves Democrat socialists, but actually, they’re communists,” Trump said just a month ago.

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Words like ‘socialism’ and ‘communism’ have long been slurs in the US, especially in the context of its Cold War with the erstwhile USSR. In sharp contrast, the Democratic Party is witnessing a move towards more socialist policies, such as addressing inequality by taxing the rich and redistributing the proceeds among the poor. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, for instance, called for price controls during her failed presidential campaign against Trump in 2024.

Trump has characterised a win for Democrats as an almost existential threat to the US. “Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty,” he said on July 3, at an event celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US. “It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor or even 9/11.”

But what about Trump’s Administration?

As Cullen S Hendrix, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, pointed out recently, the US has moved towards socialism under Trump in 2025.

The defining feature of socialism is public or state ownership and/or control of productive resources — how far does the government own or directly control important sectors of the economy?

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Sample the following decisions by the Trump Administration in its second term: In June 2025, the US government took a “golden share” in Japan’s Nippon Steel when the latter took over US Steel. This gave the US government veto rights over US operations. Then in August 2025, the US government took a 10% stake in Intel, the American semiconductor manufacturing firm. The US government has also taken a stake in several other publicly traded companies, such as MP Materials, Lithium Americas, and Trilogy Metals.

Hendrix pointed to data from V-Dem (a global research project and independent institute that measures the quality, types, and health of democracies worldwide) to point out that when it comes to state ownership of the economy, the US has slid sharply in the rankings.

“The United States has consistently ranked among the countries with the least state control of the economy for nearly two decades according to the V-Dem index… Since 2010, the United States had never ranked lower than 4th out of 179 covered countries, and often ranked 2nd, just behind Japan in 1st place (North Korea ranks 179th). In 2025, the first year of the second Trump administration, state control of the US economy grew, and 15 countries now have less state control than the US…” he wrote in a recent research report.

State control over US economy. State control over US economy.

The chart alongside further captures the V-Dem gauge on this question. The closer to 0, the more state control over the economy, with 4 as the upper end suggesting an economy where very little valuable capital belongs to the state or is directly controlled by it.

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State ownership, countries compared. State ownership, countries compared.

The US reading has shifted sharply towards greater state control under Trump. It is another matter that it is still far less than some comparable economies, such as China.

It is noteworthy in this regard that, as the V-Dem data shows, India too has turned more ‘socialist’ under a right-wing prime minister since 2020.