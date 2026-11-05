Why US midterm results could make oil cheaper, but complicate India’s Russian crude imports

The Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the US midterm polls, which handed it control of both chambers of Congress, has raised expectations of a potential diplomatic breakthrough in the Iran conflict, restoration of energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and consequently, a sustained decline in global crude oil prices.

For India — the world’s third-largest oil importer and fourth-largest refiner — lower oil prices would offer substantial economic relief by reducing the country’s ballooning oil import bill, ease external inflationary pressure, and improve the finances of oil marketing companies.

But the poll results may also carry a rather uncomfortable implication for New Delhi as a Congress controlled by the Democrats could make it politically harder for the Donald Trump administration to ease sanctions on Russia, and lead to calls for imposing a higher cost on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Any such development could complicate India’s oil imports from Russia, its largest source of crude.

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As election results came in, global benchmark Brent crude fell 8.7% to $94.62 a barrel on Wednesday. As of Thursday afternoon, oil prices were largely flat over Wednesday’s levels.

However, these are still early days, and despite the optimism, an end to the conflict is far from guaranteed. US President Donald Trump retains considerable authority over foreign policy, and there is also a fear that the electoral setback could encourage him to adopt a more aggressive posture in the West Asia conflict.

Iran conflict is the immediate energy market concern

Market participants and experts expect the Republican Party’s dismal performance in the polls to increase pressure on Washington to negotiate an end to the conflict. There are growing fissures within the Republican camp over the Iran war. US Vice President JD Vance publicly broke with the Trump administration’s foreign policy stance by blaming the war for the election debacle.

“The president retains full discretionary authority over military strikes, blockades and sanctions licenses. No war powers resolution has ever overcome a presidential veto, and the Democrats’ margins in both chambers will not be large enough to override one. What a unified Democratic Congress can do is make escalation considerably more costly: both chambers can pass resolutions, attach conditions to war spending and hold back confirmations of key officials. With war funding and appointees now subject to a hostile majority, the administration faces greater institutional pressure to pursue a Hormuz deal rather than a further round of strikes,” Rystad Energy said after US midterm election results.

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Abu Dhabi-based energy analyst Natalia Katona cautioned that while there is growing optimism for an end to hostilities in West Asia and normalisation of energy flows, there is a risk in being too optimistic.

“Trump acknowledged the political cost of the war, but he still defended the decision to go ahead with it. The day after the vote, November 4, Washington sanctioned a network that helped tankers carrying Iranian oil get false flags. Democrats can begin to ask tougher questions and make it harder to secure fresh military funding once they take office on January 3. But until then, Trump still has room to turn up the pressure, and I don’t see any reasons why this time he should become predictable and more cautious with his actions,” she said.

If oil prices fall, India gains

For India, the disruption in energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz exposed the longstanding vulnerability of its dependence on energy imports, and the concentration of a substantial share of those imports in West Asia.

Prior to the war, about 40% of India’s oil imports, 60% of its LNG imports, and a whopping 90% of its LPG imports regularly came from West Asia through the Strait of Hormuz. The country’s dependence on imports stands at over 88% for oil, 60% for LPG, and about 50% for natural gas.

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Although Indian refiners have diversified their suppliers in recent years, with Russia becoming the biggest supplier, Gulf crude remains central to the country’s energy mix. And while availability of West Asian crude has improved considerably in recent months from the dismal levels seen in the initial few months of the war, those barrels are still quite expensive due to war risk premiums on shipping through from the region.

“For India, the clearest upside would come from an easing of Gulf tensions. That could make supplies more reliable and bring down tanker freight”, said Katona.

For India, the distinction between political signals and actual shipping conditions is crucial. Until tanker movements return to normal and the threat of further disruption recedes, India will continue to face uncertainty and high landed prices of oil and gas, even if the underlying prices of the commodities themselves fall and flows improve.

In the first six months of the current financial year, India’s oil import bill jumped 46.4% year-on year to $90.6 billion, as per provisional data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). Notably, oil imports in the whole of last financial year stood at about $135 billion. LNG imports in April-September rose 23.2% year-on-year to $8.5 billion.

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The country imports 1.8-2 billion barrels of oil a year, and every $1-per-barrel increase in price bumps up its oil import bill by up to $2 billion on an annualised basis. According to a March report by Nomura, India is among the three Asian economies most vulnerable to high oil prices. It also said that every 10% increase in oil price typically widens the country’s current account deficit by 0.4% on the GDP. Crude oil alone is the country’s largest merchandise import.

The midterm polls’ potential ramifications for Russian energy

While lower global oil prices would benefit India, the possibility of tougher US sanctions against Russia could complicate things for New Delhi. In September, India imported 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude and it accounted for over 35% of the country’s total oil imports for the month, even as West Asian oil imports saw notable recovery, according to tanker data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler. In the preceding months, the import volumes from Russia were even higher, with an all-time-high of 2.8 million bpd seen in July.

India’s oil imports from Russia really took off after the Ukraine war broke out. With much of the West shunning Russian crude following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow started offering discounts on its oil to willing buyers. Indian refiners were quick to avail the opportunity, leading to Russia—earlier a peripheral supplier of oil to India—emerging as India’s biggest source of crude, displacing the traditional West Asian suppliers.

While the Trump administration had targeted India regularly over hefty purchases of Russian crude, Washington’s stance on Moscow and Russian energy exports has softened considerably in recent months. Just weeks ago, Trump eased sanctions on Russian diesel exports, saying that the US will also be buying diesel from Moscow. He also waived the implementation on some key clauses of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act which stipulated up to 100% tariffs on top buyers of Russian energy, like India and China.

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But a Congress controlled by the Democrats could push for a tougher approach towards Moscow to limit Russian oil revenues. The commercial attractiveness of Russian oil depends on factors other than just the price of crude. Payment arrangements, shipping availability, insurance costs and compliance with sanctions all influence the final landed cost of Russian oil for Indian refiners.

Experts expect the Democrats to pressure the Trump administration to reconsider its existing sanctions relief, and even impose additional restrictions on Russian energy companies, banks, and shipping networks. Harsher sanctions could make it more difficult and expensive for Indian refiners to arrange payments, secure tankers or obtain insurance for Russian cargoes.

“On Russian oil, the Graham Act tariff waiver has no fixed expiry date, and the President’s administration still decides whether to lift it under the current law. I’d expect Democrats to push for tougher sanctions directly on Russian oil companies and banks — that will keep Russian barrels discounted, but with payments harder to arrange and Black Sea freight already expensive and risky. So a cheaper Russian barrel at the loading port may offer Indian refiners little saving by the time it lands,” said Katona.