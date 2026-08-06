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The hidden Trump factor in India’s proposed new UPI transaction levy

The US government has objected to India's UPI system in the past. India is one of the several countries that it has targeted for allegedly treating its own payments giants, such as Visa and MasterCard, unfairly.

India UPI paymentsPresident Donald Trump on Wednesday. In March, the US Trade Representative had classified India’s digital payment policies 'favouring' domestic players as a foreign trade barrier. AP
Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
8 min readNew DelhiAug 7, 2026 05:12 PM IST First published on: Aug 6, 2026 at 09:11 PM IST
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