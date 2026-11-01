Unorganised, gig workers’ welfare boards: Powers, duties & what changes for workers

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday (October 30) notified the constitution of the National Social Security Board (NSSB) for unorganised workers with 40 members, and the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers with 22 members to design, monitor, and recommend welfare schemes to bridge the social security gap for gig and unorganised sector workers.

The Code on Social Security, which was notified along with three other labour codes in November last year, merged nine social security laws to cover both organised and unorganised sectors. The Code defined gig and platform workers legally for the first time and stipulated a national registration system and a social security fund for unorganised and gig workers.

What’s the social security board?

The Code established a National Social Security Board for workers to advise the Centre on framing and monitoring suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig and platform workers.

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The government has now notified the setting up of the Board for unorganised sector workers with 40 members, including representatives of employees and employers. The membership is dominated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) linked unions and organisations such as Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), which has as many as six members on the Board.

The Board includes seven employees’ representatives from trade unions and seven employers’ representatives, with the remaining members drawn from various government departments and the Parliament. Among the trade unions, the RSS-linked BMS has three members, while Laghu Udyog Bharati, another RSS-linked organisation that works for MSME welfare, holds three of the seven employer seats.

In the 22-member National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers, the Union Labour Minister and Labour Secretary remain the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson, respectively, as in the board for unorganised workers. The remaining membership includes aggregators and quick commerce operators such as Zomato’s parent company Eternal, Zepto, Swiggy and Urban Company. From the workers’ side, the members include BMS, the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU).

What will the social security boards do?

As per the Code on Social Security, the NSSB will meet at least thrice a year and will recommend that the Central government frame suitable schemes for different sections of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers. The Code envisions the creation of a Social Security Fund for gig and platform workers with contributions from Central and state governments, corporate social responsibility, fines collected due to compounding, etc.

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The Centre may, from time to time, frame suitable social security schemes for these workers on matters relating to: life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, and crèche facilities.

Aggregators like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato will have to contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover towards the social security fund, with the total contribution capped at 5% of the amount payable by them to the workers.

The boards, presided over by the Union Minister for Labour & Employment, will also monitor social welfare schemes for unorganised workers and “review the expenditure from the fund and account” along with undertaking “other functions as are assigned to it by the central government from time to time”.

The Ministry also said that the board will also review the record-keeping functions related to the gig workers welfare scheme performed at the state level and also “advise the central government on such matters arising out of the administration of this Code as may be referred to”.

What will be the social security benefits for workers?

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The provisions of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now apply to all establishments employing 20 or more employees, regardless of the type of industry. Earlier, the EPFO Act was applicable only to the establishments mentioned in Schedule 1 of the Act, primarily those in the manufacturing sector. This norm was removed under the Code on Social Security.

This expansion of coverage has brought all workers — organised and unorganised — under the ambit of social security. Social security schemes will be funded wholly or partly by central and state governments or corporate social responsibility contributions.

For gig and platform workers, who will get social security cover for the first time, the platforms will have to work with the government to register all gig and platform workers to ensure that they can access benefits. This registration will use an Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number so benefits can move easily across states — a key need for gig workers who often travel for work. The benefits will be significant, as according to the NITI Aayog, the sector is expected to employ 2.35 crore workers by 2029-30.