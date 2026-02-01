Union Budget 2026 Explained Live: Will the Budget boost growth, encourage private investment?

India Union Budget 2026-27 Explained Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 today. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Budget 2026 Explained Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the next financial year that spans from April 2026 to March 2027 today. Last year’s Budget bet big on an unprecedented tax bonanza to push flagging consumption. It also continued the thrust on capital expenditure to maintain the growth momentum. The Budget’s headline announcement was the removal of tax liability for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh.

It is unclear if this year’s Budget will have a similar big bang tax announcement. But the key macro issues over the year provide some clues about the issues that Sitharaman may seek to address.

Story continues below this ad Of particular concern is the drying up of foreign capital inflows, which was also flagged by the Economic Survey. This is something that has had a direct effect on the value of the rupee over the course of the year. Then there is the familiar concern over the lack of private corporate investment. Live Updates All the key points in the Budget explained, with insight and context, LIVE Feb 1, 2026 10:52 AM IST What can be expected from the Budget speech? Some of the specific recommendations made in the Eco­n­omic Survey 2025-26, like concerning disinvestment through PSUs, could be among the focus areas of the upcoming Union Budget. Click here read about the pointers flagged in the Survey. Feb 1, 2026 10:38 AM IST What is the Budget exercise all about, and what are the key concerns around the Indian economy at the moment? On the face of it, the Budget for the new financial year should be a completely new exercise. One could imagine Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulling out a clean sheet of paper and deciding to make a totally new Budget for the new financial year. But in reality, that is rarely the case. More often than not, a new Budget has limited space — both monetary and policy — to fundamentally alter things. Udit Misra broke down the basics of what the government sets out to do through the Budget exercise, and the three key challenges that the Indian economy is facing. Feb 1, 2026 10:33 AM IST With minutes to go for the Budget speech, here's what the Economic Survey said about India's growth potential Earlier this week, the government released the annual Economic Survey of India. At a time when India’s economic growth rate (often measured in terms of GDP) is being hotly debated, the survey (led by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran) has “reassessed” and upped India’s “potential” economic growth rate from 6.5% to 7%. Click here to read more about the concept, and what explains the government's positive outlook. The government’s tax break in the previous budget, as well as the cuts in the GST rates, were essentially attempts to incentivise demand and create a business case for the private sector to invest in the economy. Despite that, private corporate investment has fallen from the pre-pandemic period. The Economic Survey said the country is expected to grow by 6.8% to 7.2% in the next financial year. India’s nominal GDP growth rate, however, has been decelerating for years.

