Udit Misra writes: Did Trump’s tariffs help manufacturing jobs in the US?

Donald Trump’s fascination with the use of tariffs during his second term as the US President has redefined the global order. By slapping punitive tariffs — which he called “reciprocal” in nature — on both US allies and adversaries, Trump has forced every country to move in two opposite directions at the same time.

As such, while countries have been forced to look for closer trade alignment amongst each other, they have also felt compelled to turn insular and attempt to reduce their dependence on global trade flows. India is a good example, in that it has tried to push for self-reliance in its domestic Budget while concluding as many, and often long-pending, trade agreements as possible.

On the face of it, Trump imposed tariffs because he wanted to wipe out the US trade deficit — the gap between what the US pays for its imports and what it earns from its exports of goods; to be sure, this deficit in the US case was close to a trillion dollars. But the deficit was only the accounting aspect of the problem. The final goal of imposing tariffs was to turn the US into a manufacturing powerhouse. Trump repeatedly underscored how the US’s share of global manufacturing slid over the past five decades.

This January, Trump completed his first full year in office. Based on the evidence so far, did Trump’s tariffs boost manufacturing in the US? If one goes by what the US president has said over the past year, his tariffs have forced global multinational companies to start the process of investing in new manufacturing capacities in the US. However, data on manufacturing sector jobs, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), paints a starkly different picture.

As the CHART shows, the total number of people employed in manufacturing in the US as of December 2025 was 12.69 million. This is 68,000 fewer jobs compared to December 2024. In fact, jobs in US manufacturing have been coming down in a secular fashion since February 2023, when there were 12.9 million employed in US manufacturing. Two decades ago, there were 14.2 million employed in US manufacturing.

This continued fall in the number of people employed in the US manufacturing is likely to be a crucial argument against the efficacy and desirability of Trump’s tariffs as the US political system gets into the campaign mode for the midterm elections of the US Congress this November.

There is a slight silver lining in the data for Trump, however. The same set of data from BLS also shows that weekly wages in manufacturing have gone up from $1,385 in December 2024 to $1,439 in December 2025. That’s an increase of around 4% at a time when the consumer price inflation has gone by a little less than 3%.