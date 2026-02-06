Udit Misra writes: Did Trump’s tariffs help manufacturing jobs in the US?

In his weekly column, "GDP: Graphs, Data and Perspectives", Udit Misra writes that a central reason cited for US President Donald Trump's global tariffs was the revival of domestic manufacturing. Official data, however, points to a decline in US jobs.

Written by: Udit Misra
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 06:48 PM IST
A worker on the plant floor of Clips & Clamps Industries, a metal stamping company in Plymouth, Mich., Jan. 23.A worker on the plant floor of Clips & Clamps Industries, a metal stamping company in Plymouth, Mich., Jan. 23. (Sylvia Jarrus/The New York Times)
Make us preferred source on Google

Donald Trump’s fascination with the use of tariffs during his second term as the US President has redefined the global order. By slapping punitive tariffs — which he called “reciprocal” in nature — on both US allies and adversaries, Trump has forced every country to move in two opposite directions at the same time.

As such, while countries have been forced to look for closer trade alignment amongst each other, they have also felt compelled to turn insular and attempt to reduce their dependence on global trade flows. India is a good example, in that it has tried to push for self-reliance in its domestic Budget while concluding as many, and often long-pending, trade agreements as possible.

On the face of it, Trump imposed tariffs because he wanted to wipe out the US trade deficit — the gap between what the US pays for its imports and what it earns from its exports of goods; to be sure, this deficit in the US case was close to a trillion dollars. But the deficit was only the accounting aspect of the problem. The final goal of imposing tariffs was to turn the US into a manufacturing powerhouse. Trump repeatedly underscored how the US’s share of global manufacturing slid over the past five decades.

Also from this author | ExplainSpeaking: Making sense of the Budget, and what it means for the economy

This January, Trump completed his first full year in office. Based on the evidence so far, did Trump’s tariffs boost manufacturing in the US? If one goes by what the US president has said over the past year, his tariffs have forced global multinational companies to start the process of investing in new manufacturing capacities in the US. However, data on manufacturing sector jobs, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), paints a starkly different picture.

As the CHART shows, the total number of people employed in manufacturing in the US as of December 2025 was 12.69 million. This is 68,000 fewer jobs compared to December 2024. In fact, jobs in US manufacturing have been coming down in a secular fashion since February 2023, when there were 12.9 million employed in US manufacturing. Two decades ago, there were 14.2 million employed in US manufacturing.

CHART US manufacturing employment CHART.

This continued fall in the number of people employed in the US manufacturing is likely to be a crucial argument against the efficacy and desirability of Trump’s tariffs as the US political system gets into the campaign mode for the midterm elections of the US Congress this November.

There is a slight silver lining in the data for Trump, however. The same set of data from BLS also shows that weekly wages in manufacturing have gone up from $1,385 in December 2024 to $1,439 in December 2025. That’s an increase of around 4% at a time when the consumer price inflation has gone by a little less than 3%.

Udit Misra
Udit Misra

Udit Misra is Senior Associate Editor at The Indian Express. Misra has reported on the Indian economy and policy landscape for the past two decades. He holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is a Chevening South Asia Journalism Fellow from the University of Westminster. Misra is known for explanatory journalism and is a trusted voice among readers not just for simplifying complex economic concepts but also making sense of economic news both in India and abroad. Professional Focus He writes three regular columns for the publication. ExplainSpeaking: A weekly explanatory column that answers the most important questions surrounding the economic and policy developments. GDP (Graphs, Data, Perspectives): Another weekly column that uses interesting charts and data to provide perspective on an issue dominating the news during the week. Book, Line & Thinker: A fortnightly column that for reviewing books, both new and old. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent work focuses heavily on the weakening Indian Rupee, the global impact of U.S. economic policy under Donald Trump, and long-term domestic growth projections: Currency and Macroeconomics: "GDP: Anatomy of rupee weakness against the dollar" (Dec 19, 2025) — Investigating why the Rupee remains weak despite India's status as a fast-growing economy. "GDP: Amid the rupee's fall, how investors are shunning the Indian economy" (Dec 5, 2025). "Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025: How the winners explained economic growth" (Oct 13, 2025). Global Geopolitics and Trade: "Has the US already lost to China? Trump's policies and the shifting global order" (Dec 8, 2025). "The Great Sanctions Hack: Why economic sanctions don't work the way we expect" (Nov 23, 2025) — Based on former RBI Governor Urjit Patel's new book. "ExplainSpeaking: How Trump's tariffs have run into an affordability crisis" (Nov 20, 2025). Domestic Policy and Data: "GDP: New labour codes and opportunity for India's weakest states" (Nov 28, 2025). "ExplainSpeaking | Piyush Goyal says India will be a $30 trillion economy in 25 years: Decoding the projections" (Oct 30, 2025) — A critical look at the feasibility of high-growth targets. "GDP: Examining latest GST collections, and where different states stand" (Nov 7, 2025). International Economic Comparisons: "GDP: What ails Germany, world's third-largest economy, and how it could grow" (Nov 14, 2025). "On the loss of Europe's competitive edge" (Oct 17, 2025). Signature Style Udit Misra is known his calm, data-driven, explanation-first economics journalism. He avoids ideological posturing, and writes with the aim of raising the standard of public discourse by providing readers with clarity and understanding of the ground realities. You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @ieuditmisra           ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
Russian oil
In India’s first-ever Disaster Victim Identification guidelines, teeth hold the key
Disaster Victim Identification
Oil and beyond: With Russia, India has to balance old ties, new realities
Oil and beyond: With Russia, India has to balance old ties, new realities
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Ghooskhor Pandat
‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row: Why Manoj Bajpayee film has drawn BJP ire, led to FIR in UP
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
samosa cardiac health
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
Advertisement
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
One link, total control: How screen-sharing scams are looting Indians
By convincing users to install or open screen-sharing links, scammers gain real-time control over the devices. (Image: Freepik)
Samsung’s Galaxy A07 5G debuts in India with massive battery and 6-year update promise
The smartphone has a larger PLS LCD touchscreen display, measuring 6.7 inches, along with HD+ screen resolution support and an ability to reach a 120Hz screen refresh rate. (Image: Samsung)
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
'You are taking a loan against your arteries at 400 per cent interest': Cardiologist does the math, warns how having Rs 20 samosa daily can cost you a medical bill of Rs 3 lakh
samosa cardiac health
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
EXPRESS OPINION
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
Best of Both Sides | In world cricket, once India and Pakistan stood together — whatever the politics of the day
Cricket, India-Pakistan rivalry, India Pakistan cricket
Best of Both Sides | Pakistan’s T20 boycott is hollow performance, sets a dangerous precedent
IND vs PAK: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has defended incidents like these where India's Abhishek Sharma confronted Pakistan's Haris Rauf multiple times during the Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match. (AP Photo)
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement