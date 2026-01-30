Udit Misra writes: Why the Economic Survey has upped India’s potential growth rate

At a time when India’s economic growth rate (often measured in terms of GDP) is being hotly debated, the latest Economic Survey (led by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran) has “reassessed” and upped India’s “potential” economic growth rate from 6.5% to 7%.

A country’s potential economic growth rate is different from the better-known annual growth rate. While the Gross Domestic Product growth rate is the rate at which an economy grows in a particular year, the “potential” GDP growth rate tells how fast that economy can grow without triggering unwanted levels of inflation.

Typically, if demand for goods and services expands too fast — what a GDP growth rate essentially is — it results in prices rising too fast for comfort. That’s because supply cannot keep up with demand. Think of potential growth rate as the growth rate that a country should be achieving under normal circumstances: A pace more than the potential growth rate comes with the risk of higher inflation, and a growth rate less than the potential rate implies that the country is not fully optimising its resources.