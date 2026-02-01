Trump’s steep tariffs are straining India’s textile sector. Does the Budget address this?

The US is the single-largest market for India’s textile and apparel exports.

One of the sectors facing the greatest challenge from the steep 50% US tariffs is textiles, specifically the industry in Tamil Nadu which accounts for 28% of India’s textile exports.

On Sunday, presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an integrated programme aimed at modernising this labour-intensive sector, focusing on each segment of the supply chain.

The programme has five sub-parts

The National Fibre Scheme for self-reliance in natural fibres (such as silk, wool and jute), man-made fibres and new-age fibres

The Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme to “modernise traditional clusters with capital support for machinery”, technology upgradation and common testing and certification centres

A National Handloom and Handicraft programme to integrate and strengthen existing schemes and ensure targeted support for weavers and artisans

A Tex-Eco Initiative to promote globally competitive and sustainable textiles and apparels

And Samarth 2.0 to modernize and upgrade the textile skilling ecosystem through collaboration with industry and academic institutions.

Sitharaman, additionally, proposed to set up mega textile parks in a “challenge mode”. “They can also focus on bringing value addition to technical textiles,” she said.

The Finance Minister also proposed to launch a scheme to strengthen khadi, handloom and handicrafts, called the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative. “This will help in global market linkage and branding. It will streamline and support training, skilling, quality of process and production. This will benefit our weavers, village industries, One-District–One-Product initiative and rural youth,” she said.