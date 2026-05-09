A US court has ruled against Trump’s new 10% tariffs. Why this may not be good news

A US federal court on Friday ruled against the fresh tariffs that Donald Trump had announced in February after his Supreme Court defeat.

That may not be all good news.

The US President had swiftly turned to a temporary route to impose 10% global tariffs after the US top court, in February, struck down the much higher tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The new tariffs, invoked under Section 122 of the US Trade Act of 1974, were set to expire within 150 days — that is, on July 24.

That is the time when the US was expected to announce its new tariff framework, with bigger penalties for countries.