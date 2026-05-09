A US court has ruled against Trump’s new 10% tariffs. Why this may not be good news

A US court has struck down Donald Trump’s Section 122 tariffs, which were set to expire in July. Experts warn that this could prompt the US to move up its plans to impose a tougher tariff architecture

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
5 min readNew DelhiMay 9, 2026 06:45 AM IST
Trump tariffsPresident Donald Trump at the White House. AP
Make us preferred source on Google

A US federal court on Friday ruled against the fresh tariffs that Donald Trump had announced in February after his Supreme Court defeat.

That may not be all good news.

The US President had swiftly turned to a temporary route to impose 10% global tariffs after the US top court, in February, struck down the much higher tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The new tariffs, invoked under Section 122 of the US Trade Act of 1974, were set to expire within 150 days — that is, on July 24. 

That is the time when the US was expected to announce its new tariff framework, with bigger penalties for countries.

Now, the Court of International Trade’s (CIT) finding that Trump’s Section 122 tariffs, too, were illegal could prompt the US to move up the introduction of its new tariff plans, before July 24. Here’s what to know.

Why the US court’s order may not bring much relief

Deborah Elms, Head of Trade Policy at the Hinrich Foundation in Singapore, said in a social media post that the CIT’s order may not provide significant relief because it does not nullify tariffs for the plaintiffs. 

Story continues below this ad

“The statute [Section 122] was only intended to be used until July. In fact, the world will likely face higher tariffs even sooner, as the Trump team is likely to respond by pushing forward application of Section 301 and new or expanded Section 232 cases,” Elms said.

Also Read | What are Section 122 tariffs and how do they differ from Trump’s earlier tariffs?

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said last month that President Donald Trump’s tariffs may be restored by July to the levels in place before the Supreme Court struck down IEEPA tariffs. “We had a setback at the Supreme Court in terms of the tariff policy, but we will be implementing or conducting Section 301 studies, so the tariffs could be back in place at the previous level by the beginning of July,” Bessent said, according to Bloomberg.

The impact on India

This could have an impact on India, as New Delhi has agreed to a trade deal but has yet to sign an agreement. Last month, an Indian delegation visited Washington for another round of talks.

India was one of the countries hit hardest by Trump’s trade war. The US, beginning August last year, imposed 50% tariffs on India, hurting exports and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country. 

Story continues below this ad

Now, goods exports have taken an additional hit owing to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. Exporters, however, have said that shipments to the US have begun recovering since March.

Section 122 tariffs

Trade experts said that the Section 122 tariffs were on a weak legal footing because the law was originally enacted to deal with serious balance-of-payments crises and persistent dollar outflows. 

However, since 1973, the US has operated under a free-floating dollar system, where trade imbalances are adjusted through exchange rates and global capital flows rather than import restrictions. 

Also Read | Who bears the burden of Trump’s tariffs? The American consumer, according to new study

The US continues to run large trade deficits while still attracting massive foreign investment because the dollar remains the world’s dominant reserve currency.

The way ahead for India

Story continues below this ad

Former trade officer and founder of think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), Ajay Srivastava, said that India should wait until the US develops a more stable and legally reliable trade system before concluding the Bilateral Trade Agreement. 

The continuing uncertainty around US tariff policy, with major Trump-era tariffs repeatedly struck down by courts, makes any long-term trade commitments by India difficult to justify, he said.

“At present, the US is also not prepared to reduce its standard Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariffs, while expecting India to lower or eliminate its MFN duties across most sectors. Under such conditions, any trade deal risks becoming one-sided, with India offering permanent market access concessions without receiving any meaningful tariff benefits in return,” Srivastava said.

Newsletter

Follow our daily newsletter so you never miss anything important. On Wednesday, we answer readers' questions.

Subscribe

The US has launched two Section 301 investigations against India, alleging “structural excess capacity” and “forced labour”. 

Story continues below this ad

India, in response to the probe last month, said that its merchandise export-to-GDP ratio of around 12% reflects a largely domestic demand-driven economy and that its legal framework aligns with the forced labour standards of the International Labour Organisation.

The USTR had argued that structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors present a serious challenge to America’s efforts to re-shore supply chains and provide good-paying jobs for American workers, and that key trading partners have developed production capacity untethered from the incentives of domestic and global demand.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments