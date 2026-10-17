Trump’s Russia sanctions pause: How it eases tariff threat on India, lifts trade deal hopes

With crude prices surging past $110 a barrel and midterm elections in the US less than a month away, President Donald Trump on Friday has effectively paused the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which gave him powers to impose 100% tariffs on top buyers of Russian oil, including China and India.

“Section 115 of the Graham Act authorises the President to waive the application of any sanctions provision with respect to a foreign person, any restriction with respect to a person, and any duty under the Graham Act, subject to the submission to Congress of a written certification that such a waiver is in the national interests of the United States and a report explaining the basis for the certification.

As described further in section 4 of this order, I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act. I have submitted to Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States,” a White House statement said.

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This comes as Trump has been taking several measures to cool down oil prices. Last week Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to immediately supply more than three hundred thousand tons of diesel to US and global markets, followed by an additional five hundred thousand tons in November and a million tons “immediately thereafter.”

Russia would also release three million tons of diesel “within a short period of time,” depending on the state of its refineries. Trump has also asked Ukraine to avoid targeting Russian refineries under a ceasefire framework.

Russia-US diesel deal

Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said that the waiver exposes the uncertainty at the heart of US trade policy: Washington threatens penalties, then retreats when enforcing them becomes inconvenient. Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 became law on September 18, but the October 9 US-Russia agreement to buy Russian diesel made penalising other buyers hard to defend, he said.

“China already had protection against US tariff increases until January 10. The message is clear: U.S. interests determine when penalties apply, while the ability to retaliate helps secure protection. China can push back. India risks repeated pressure unless it demonstrates that coercion carries a cost,” Srivastava said.

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Arpita Mukherjee, Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), said that India’s purchase of Russian oil was inviting a tariff threat from the US, but the EU is a bigger issue as it is producing companies in countries like India, Turkey and China and then prohibiting its companies from working with them.

The per-gallon price for diesel fuel is displayed electronically on a pump at a gasoline station in Colorado. (AP) The per-gallon price for diesel fuel is displayed electronically on a pump at a gasoline station in Colorado. (AP)

“While US companies also work with some of these Indian companies in the EU’s ban list, the USA is softening its position as a bilateral diesel supply agreement with Russia has been reached to calm down domestic and global fuel prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections,” Mukherjee said.

Hope up for trade deal

With the threat of 100% US tariffs eased, India could manage to sign a deal as India and the US may have reached a broad alignment on other tariffs. Both the Section 301 investigation on New Delhi and the trade deal have resulted in broad alignment between the countries. The major point of difference remained on the use of tariffs over India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Also Read | Why India-US trade deal remains elusive despite signs of progress

In response to the Russian sanctions act, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the government remains committed to ensuring the nation’s energy security “through diversified sourcing and based on evolving market dynamics”. It said in a statement that the proposed legislation’s implications for the India-US relationship as well as the global energy market have been flagged in discussions with US representatives.

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While India had already banned imports of goods using forced labour following the first US Section 301 investigation, India, along with other G20 countries, earlier this month released a joint statement committing to take action against structural overcapacity in certain geographies, particularly in sectors like automobile, electric vehicle, batteries, chemicals, foundational semiconductors and solar panels. China is often accused of having overcapacity in most of these sectors.

Inflation jumps globally

As per the Council on Foreign Relations, diesel prices in the US averaged $6.18 a gallon as of October 12, up from $3.48 at the start of this year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and higher fuel costs have passed through to U.S. consumers.

The latest Consumer Price Index showed that prices rose 0.6% in September, which is more than economists expected, bringing the annual inflation rate to 3.7%. Polls indicate that this could affect Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, which have increasingly centred on cost-of-living concerns, as per the Council on Foreign Relations.

Higher fuel prices have also become a challenge for Indian policymakers as retail inflation continues to inch upwards, rising to 5.54% in September, up from 4.83% in August, according to data from the National Statistics Office.

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Food inflation has surged to 7.74 per cent in September, up from 6 per cent in August, driven by items such as onions, ginger, garlic and lemon. The FAO food price index jumped 5.8 per cent, pointing towards an uptick in international prices.