Trump effect: Harley-Davidson could make a comeback in India after US deal

While India is one world’s biggest motorcycle markets, it is a relatively small market for high-end premium bikes. After struggling to gain a foothold in the Indian market for several years, the iconic American brand shut its shops in 2020.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 08:25 PM IST
HarleyMarket access for Harley Davidson bikes was one of Trump's concerns in the run-up to the trade deal.
India has given zero-duty access to US motorcycle manufacturers for bikes with engine capacities of 800-1,600 cc that would give market access to Harley-Davidson — addressing one of US President Donald Trump’s chief concerns in the run-up to the trade deal, an official said on Saturday.

However, in October 2020, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market. The deal envisaged Hero MotoCorp developing and selling a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in the country. It is also entrusted to take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.

Hero MotoCorp also has the mandate to sell Harley accessories and general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing sales network in the country.

Also Read | Trump order announces rollback of 25% additional tariffs: What it says India has ‘committed to’

Under the trade agreement, India will also provide duty concessions on imports of US cars — diesel vehicles with engine capacities of 2,500 cc and above and petrol vehicles of 3,000 cc and above, the official said.

Speaking at an election rally in Detroit, Trump in October 2024 said the US is liberal when it comes to tariffs, but countries such as China, Brazil, and India impose high tariffs. Trump had said that India imposes the highest tariffs and that American businesses have cited high tariffs as a challenge in the Indian market.

“Perhaps the most important element of my plan to make America extraordinarily wealthy again is reciprocity. It’s a word that’s very important in my plan because we generally don’t impose tariffs. I started that process, it was so great, with the vans and the small trucks, etc.,” Trump said.

Also Read | What India has really given on agriculture in India-US trade deal

Recalling his meeting with representatives of Harley-Davidson motorcycles during his presidency, Trump said that the company cited 150 per cent tariffs as a key challenge to doing business in India.

“India is a very big charger. We have a great relationship with India. I did. And especially with the leader, Modi. He’s a great leader… I think they probably charge more than in many ways, China. But they do it with a smile,” he told members of the Detroit Economic Club.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations.

 

Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
coffee
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
