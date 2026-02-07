Trump effect: Harley-Davidson could make a comeback in India after US deal

Market access for Harley Davidson bikes was one of Trump's concerns in the run-up to the trade deal.

India has given zero-duty access to US motorcycle manufacturers for bikes with engine capacities of 800-1,600 cc that would give market access to Harley-Davidson — addressing one of US President Donald Trump’s chief concerns in the run-up to the trade deal, an official said on Saturday.

While India is one world’s biggest motorcycle markets, it is a relatively small market for high-end premium bikes. After struggling to gain a foothold in the Indian market for several years, the iconic American brand shut its shops in 2020.

However, in October 2020, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market. The deal envisaged Hero MotoCorp developing and selling a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in the country. It is also entrusted to take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.