Explained: Trump’s attempts to calm markets, amid lows stemming from West Asia war

On Thursday, minutes after the US stock market ended one of its worst days this year, President Donald Trump announced that he had extended his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on its power plants.

The change, according to Trump, reflected that recent talks with the Iranians had been “going very well.” But his timing could not be ignored, given the president’s penchant for turning to the bully pulpit whenever his policies cause markets to get, as he says, “a little bit yippy.”

For investors, Thursday marked a brutal session of trading with stocks suffering their largest daily decline since the war with Iran began about four weeks ago. Bond prices slipped and the S&P 500 fell, while the price of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, surged to just above $108 per barrel.