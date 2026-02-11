Days after trade deal, how India placed a significant non-tariff barrier on US tech firms

Under the new rules, social media platforms must remove flagged content within two-three hours, possibly the shortest takedown window in the world. This has set alarm bells ringing within tech firms.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 12:10 PM IST
TECH DEALAs per the new rules, the definition of synthetically generated information now has carveouts for assistive and quality-enhancing uses of AI.
Make us preferred source on Google

Even as India and the United States announced a framework for an interim trade deal a few days ago, signalling, among other things, a general reduction in non-tariff barriers in digital trade, the Indian government on Tuesday notified strict social media rules, which many fear could significantly add to tech companies’ regulatory compliance burden — squarely impacting a number of American social media companies.

On February 6, when the two countries issued a joint statement on the trade pact, they said, “The United States and India commit to address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade and to set a clear pathway to achieve robust, ambitious, and mutually beneficial digital trade rules as part of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

But on February 10, the IT Ministry notified amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Under the fresh rules, social media platforms must now remove content within two-three hours as opposed to 24-36 hours before. Industry executives said that the two-three hour timeline is the shortest takedown window prescribed by any government in the world.

The rules have set alarm bells ringing within tech companies, who say that they were never formally consulted before the change was notified.

To be sure, the measure does not exclusively apply to American tech companies, but also impacts local and non-US ones such as Sharechat and Telegram. However, India’s online, social media and AI space is largely dominated by American companies such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google, YouTube, X, ChatGPT, Adobe etc.

India’s strict social media rules

The requirement to takedown content quicker does not just apply to AI generated content but a wide range of content that the law deems unlawful. Platforms must now remove non-consensual intimate imagery within two hours, as opposed to 24 hours earlier, and other forms of unlawful content within three hours, from an earlier requirement to act on it within 36 hours.

This change is expected to receive wide pushback from big tech firms. They may raise concerns around heavy compliance burden, because if they fail to act on flat content within the new prescribed timelines, it might result in a loss of safe harbour — a critical immunity that protects them from legal actions for hosting user generated content.

Story continues below this ad

The government official said that timelines have been compressed as they received feedback from several stakeholders that the previous timelines were too long and did not prevent a content’s virality. “Tech firms certainly have the technical means to remove unlawful content much more quickly than before,” the official said.

Social media executives, however, said such a short window would not be technically feasible.

Legal experts also agreed with tech companies’ assessment. “The amendments compress takedown timelines from 36 hours to just three hours, and this applies across all categories of content, not only synthetic or AI-generated material. In reality, there is often no clear or immediate test for illegality, and even law-enforcement communications do not always spell this out unambiguously. Requiring platforms to take definitive action within such a short window will be extremely difficult to operationalise and creates a real risk of over-censorship,” said Rahil Chatterjee, Principal Associate at the Delhi-based Ikigai Law.

US has raised concerns over other countries’ laws impacting American companies.

Story continues below this ad

Though many may not view a local social media law as a non-tariff barrier, the current US administration has a track record of attacking other governments over enforcement of such laws. For instance, last year when the European Union fined X $140 million for violating one of the bloc’s key social media laws, it kickstarted a wave of pushback from the US administration.

US Vice President JD Vance said: “Rumors swirling that the EU commission will fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not engaging in censorship. The EU should be supporting free speech, not attacking American companies over garbage.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the fine was an “attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments”.

Last year, a report by the US Trade Representative’s (USTR’s) office had raised concerns around India’s non-tariff barriers surrounding India’s domestic security testing requirements for broadband gears, citing additional compliance costs. India had removed this particular requirement then.

New AI rules

Story continues below this ad

Aside from the strict takedown timelines, India also notified new rules governing the creation and dissemination of AI generated content online.

Under the fresh amendments, the government has removed an earlier proposal (from last October) to apply a label to content generated through AI tools to cover at least 10% of the space, but under the notified rules, that has been changed to place “prominently” visible labels. The specific 10% requirement has been done away with.

The changes will come into effect on February 20, the final day of the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit.

A senior government official said that the change was made as tech companies, during consultations, flagged that the 10% label requirement would take away space from the actual piece of content, making it unappealing for viewers. However, the proposal had also courted pushback from tech companies.

Story continues below this ad

As per the new rules, the definition of synthetically generated information now has carveouts for assistive and quality-enhancing uses of AI. Routine and good faith editing of audio, video or audio-visual content is excluded from the definition of SGI.

When an intermediary becomes aware that its service has been used for creating, disseminating or hosting SGI, it must take “appropriate” and “expeditious” action, including measures like immediate disabling of access or removal of such information, suspension or termination of user accounts, etc. In cases where an intermediary allows for creation, modification or sharing of SGI, it must employ “reasonable” and “appropriate” technical measures to not allow SGI that violates currently applicable laws or leads to misrepresentation of a real-world event or a person’s identity.

Big tech companies must also ensure that they require users to declare when information is SGI, deploy appropriate technical measures to verify the accuracy of such information and once verified, ensure that the same is clearly and prominently displayed with an appropriate label or notice.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | ‘75 per cent chance Artificial General Intelligence will not succeed’
Stuart Russell interview part 2
Amid growing calls for restitution, why the Smithsonian will return three bronzes to India
Smithsonian NMAA Idol Return
How gold rally is affecting small jewellers, as big players turn to innovation
gold jewellery.
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India-US trade
White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops 'certain pulses'
rahul gandhi
Live: LoP Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha shortly
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Allu Arjun
Alleged list of 42 dos and don’ts for meeting Allu Arjun goes viral; Pushpa co-actor dismiss claims: 'He eats with the production boys'
Kerala first blind judge
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
blood sugar
'Is a blood sugar reading of 156 normal 2 hours after eating?'
Samsung Unpacked 2026
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Axar Patel - the trusted deputy, and man for every season and situation
India Vice Captain Axar Patel in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match vs USA. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
T20 World Cup: Before India clash, Pakistan get in the groove with comprehensive win over USA
Pakistan handed USA a defeat by 32 runs in the T20 World Cup Group A match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
Samsung to launch AI-supercharged Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25
Samsung Unpacked 2026
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'Is a blood sugar reading of 156 normal 2 hours after eating?'
blood sugar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
Kerala first blind judge
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi
After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
EXPRESS OPINION
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
In a Noida swamp, the tale of many abdications
An urban tragedy created by many abdications
Mohan Bhagwat presents a vision that doesn't erase diversity, it gives identity a shared cultural grammar
RSS vision gives identity a shared cultural grammar
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement