Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and new I-T regime

The Union Budget 2023-24 can be summarised in three big takeaways. In essence Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stuck to the broader growth strategy that she unveiled in 2019-20.

This growth strategy had two prongs.

* One was to incentivise the private sector in the economy to invest in the productive capacity and thereby create jobs and push growth.

* The second part was about the government’s role in the economy. Here, the mantra has been minimum government. That in turn meant increasing the capital expenditure, on the one hand and raising more revenues via disinvestment on the other. In essence this was done to ensure that the government maintains fiscal prudence and doesn’t splurge money on populist schemes.

In the latest Budget the FM has again stuck to the same strategy.

#1: Raising capital expenditure by the government

Capital expenditure is the money that is spent on building productive assets such as roads and bridges and ports. This has a greater return to the economy and every Rs 100 spent leads to Rs 250 gain for the economy. Revenue expenditure on the other hand returns less than Rs 100.

In the latest budget capital expenditure by the government has been raised to Rs 10 lakh crore — this is more than double the amount of money allocated when compared to 2020-21 (Rs 4.39 lakh crore).

#2: Fiscal Prudence

The FM has assured that the fiscal deficit (market borrowing by the govt ) will fall to 5.9% of the GDP, as promised in the glide path. This will have a salutary impact on the broader economy as it suggests that money will be available for private entrepreneurs to borrow.

#3: New Personal Income Tax regime is now the default

This will be perhaps the most talked about decision of the Budget. Salaried Indians were expecting some relief on the income tax front. The FM seems to have provided it but in the so-called new personal income tax regime, which was introduced last year, but did not have many takers.

The FM has used the incentives to popularise the income tax regime while also declaring that it will now be the default scheme. Until last year it was optional for people with the proviso that once you adopted it you could not go back to the old income tax regime.