Tata Sons: After boardroom showdown, what lies ahead

The Tata Sons board meeting on Thursday (September 17) was expected to resolve some of the biggest questions confronting the holding company of the Tata group. Instead, it has opened a new chapter in a new — and an increasingly — bitter power struggle.

The board approved a fresh five-year term for N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman despite Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata voting against the proposal. It also decided to proceed with the listing of Tata Sons after the Reserve Bank of India rejected the company’s request to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company.

Both decisions, however, face another test — the annual general meeting (AGM). And that is where the balance of power changes dramatically. Tata Trusts hold 66% of Tata Sons. Noel Tata has opposed Chandrasekaran’s continuation and has argued that the company should remain unlisted. But Venu Srinivasan, the other Tata Trusts nominee on the Tata Sons board, backed both decisions. The result is a potentially prolonged battle involving the board, Tata Trusts, the AGM, the Articles of Association, and the RBI. Here’s what lies ahead.

What happened at the September 17 board meeting?

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The board meeting reversed the course that had been set in August. Chandrasekaran had informed the Tata Sons board on August 12 that he would not offer himself for another term after his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027. That followed months of uncertainty over his reappointment. But on September 3, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Tata Sons met and unanimously recommended that Chandrasekaran reconsider his decision. The committee cited his contribution and the larger interests of the Tata group.

On September 17, Chandrasekaran agreed to reconsider his decision. The board subsequently voted to reappoint him for another five years. Four directors backed the proposal: Venu Srinivasan, Harish Manwani, Anita M George, and Saurabh Agrawal. Noel Tata voted against it. Chandrasekaran did not vote.

The same four directors also backed the decision to proceed with Tata Sons’ listing, while Noel Tata opposed it. The decisions therefore represent a clear majority of the six-member board, but not a consensus. More importantly, the September 17 vote has brought the disagreement between the Tata Sons board and Tata Trusts into the open.

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Noel Tata has challenged the legality of the board’s decision itself. Tata Trusts said the Articles of Association require the support of the Trusts’ nominee directors for the appointment or reappointment of the chairman. Noel Tata also placed before the board a legal opinion from former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud supporting the Trusts’ position on the requirement of backing of their nominee directors.

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That means the September 17 resolution may now become the subject of further corporate and legal proceedings rather than bringing the leadership question to a close.

Why will the AGM be crucial?

The next battleground is the Tata Sons AGM. The board can recommend and approve a reappointment, but the shareholders’ meeting has an important role to play in the process: they can accept these proposals or reject them. Chandrasekaran’s directorship itself was due for renewal at the AGM, and he needs to remain a director to continue as chairman through the end of his present tenure.

This makes the AGM critical to Chandrasekaran’s future. But there is a major complication: there is currently no clear date for the AGM. The earlier AGM, scheduled for August 18, could not proceed because of a lack of quorum. Under the Articles of Association, at least five members have to be personally present and the quorum has to include an authorised representative jointly nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT).

The problem arose after the Charity Commissioner’s order in May restricted the SRTT from conducting its board proceedings. Without a properly convened SRTT board meeting, it cannot make the joint nomination required for the Tata Sons AGM quorum.

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Even though the September 17 board meeting has put Chandrasekaran’s reappointment on the table again, the shareholders cannot immediately have their say. When the AGM eventually takes place, Tata Trusts’ 66% holding becomes critical. Noel Tata may have lost the board vote 4-1. But the shareholder arithmetic is very different.

The question therefore is not merely whether the Tata Sons board supports Chandrasekaran. It is whether the reappointment can survive the shareholder process and the objections raised by Tata Trusts. That makes the next AGM potentially one of the most consequential shareholder meetings in Tata Sons’ history.

What about the listing of Tata Sons?

The second major decision on September 17 concerns the future ownership structure of Tata Sons. The RBI last week rejected Tata Sons’ request to surrender its registration and remain outside the regulatory framework applicable to it. The regulator directed the company to take necessary steps to comply with applicable requirements. Tata Sons had sought to remain a private, unlisted company.

The RBI’s decision has brought the listing question back to centre stage. Tata Sons has been classified as an upper-layer NBFC since September 2022. The RBI decision effectively means that the company has to address the regulatory requirements applicable to it, including the implications for listing.

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Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, leaves Bombay House after attending Tata Sons annual general meeting, in Mumbai on 18 August 2026. Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee, 18.08.2026 *** Local Caption *** Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, leaves Bombay House after attending the Tata Sons annual general meeting, in Mumbai on August 18, 2026. Photo: Sankhadeep Banerjee Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, leaves Bombay House after attending Tata Sons annual general meeting, in Mumbai on 18 August 2026. Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee, 18.08.2026 *** Local Caption *** Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, leaves Bombay House after attending the Tata Sons annual general meeting, in Mumbai on August 18, 2026. Photo: Sankhadeep Banerjee

The September 17 board has now decided to proceed with the necessary steps for listing rather than challenge the RBI decision. But that does not mean an IPO is around the corner. A listing would involve a long regulatory and corporate process, including decisions on the structure, timing, disclosures and shareholder approvals.

There is also a fundamental disagreement over what a listed Tata Sons would mean for the Tata group. Noel Tata has argued that listing would fundamentally alter the character of Tata Sons.

In his note to the board, he said Tata Sons is majority-owned by charitable trusts whose dividends support hospitals, universities, and research. He argued that a listed company would become accountable to institutional and foreign shareholders whose primary interest would be financial returns. He also questioned whether such shareholders would support capital deployment into distressed group companies or greenfield projects whose returns may take many years.

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Tata Trusts’ position is therefore that Tata Sons should explore all permissible avenues to avoid listing. The Trusts had earlier supported remaining unlisted, and Noel Tata said the company had previously indicated that it had taken steps to remain private.

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But the September 17 board decision has now formally put the company on the listing path. There is another important shareholder dimension. The Shapoorji Pallonji group owns about 18.37% of Tata Sons and has favoured a listing. A public listing would create a market for its stake and potentially provide greater liquidity. The listing issue has become intertwined with the larger battle over control, governance and the future structure of Tata Sons.

What happens next?

The immediate future of Tata Sons is likely to be dominated by three parallel processes — the AGM, the Chandrasekaran succession battle, and the RBI-driven listing process. First, Tata Sons will have to resolve the procedural deadlock over its AGM. Until the quorum issue involving the SRTT is addressed, the shareholders cannot effectively settle the pending matters.

Second, Chandrasekaran’s reappointment will remain contested. The board has backed him for another five years, but Noel Tata has rejected that decision and has challenged its legality. The legal opinion obtained from Justice Chandrachud adds another dimension to the dispute.

Third, Tata Sons has to respond to the RBI’s decision. The board has chosen to move ahead with listing, while Noel Tata wants the company to explore avenues to remain private. The September 17 meeting has therefore not produced a settlement. It has clarified the fault lines.

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On the one side is a board majority that has backed Chandrasekaran’s continuation and decided to proceed with listing. On the other is Noel Tata, backed by the controlling Tata Trusts stake, insisting that Chandrasekaran’s exit has already been accepted and that Tata Sons should remain unlisted.

The biggest uncertainty is now when the AGM will take place and what happens when the 66% shareholder gets to vote. Until then, the Tata Sons boardroom battle is unlikely to disappear. If anything, the September 17 decisions have shifted it from the boardroom to the shareholder arena — with the Articles of Association, the RBI’s regulatory mandate, and the Tata Trusts’ controlling stake all set to play decisive roles.

The immediate question is no longer simply whether Chandrasekaran will continue. It is whether the Tata group can resolve the leadership and listing questions without the dispute further affecting the governance and strategic decision-making of its holding company.

Will the rift stall key group decisions?

The escalating rift between corporate management and the controlling shareholders threatens to stall timely resolutions on long-pending, group-wide strategic priorities. The impasse could delay crucial determinations on capital allocation, restructuring underperforming unlisted ventures, and finalising a unified approach towards regulatory mandates.

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The atmosphere in the top echelons of the group has changed. There is a growing sense of suspicion and uncertainty, with senior Directors increasingly unsure about one another’s intentions and the direction in which the organisation is headed. “The earlier sense of camaraderie and collective purpose appears to have weakened, resulting in poorer communication and coordination among the group’s top Directors,” says a Tata group insider.

Rebuffing efforts to table a reappointment resolution, Noel Tata said any premature decision on chairmanship would be legally vulnerable and risks exposing the group to unnecessary litigation at a time when critical regulatory issues remain pending before the RBI.