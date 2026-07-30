Tamil Nadu is growing rapidly. Why are its revenues not keeping pace?

For decades, Tamil Nadu has been among India’s most diversified and industrialised economies. It manufactures automobiles and electronics, exports textiles, attracts global investment, builds highways and industrial parks, and has steadily expanded its services sector. By most conventional measures, the economy has continued to grow.

Yet, the government’s latest White Paper on the state’s finances shows that even as the economy expanded in the post-pandemic years, the government’s own finances weakened. Revenue has failed to keep pace with economic growth and debt has continued to rise, thus narrowing the fiscal space for development activities.

It is against this backdrop that the Tamil Nadu government has now constituted the Revenue Augmentation Committee under former Planning Commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

On paper, the committee’s mandate is straightforward: improve tax administration, plug leakages, identify new tax and non-tax revenues, recommend reforms in excise, registration, mining, commercial taxes and motor vehicles, strengthen technology and suggest ways to increase revenue from liquor and public assets.

But viewed through the White Paper, the committee is really being asked to answer a much larger question. Why has the State’s revenue stopped reflecting the growth of its own economy?

Growth and revenue: Out of step

Broadly speaking, governments should become financially stronger as their economies expand. More factories produce more GST. More land transactions generate registration revenue. More vehicles bring motor vehicle taxes. Rising incomes expand consumption and taxation. This natural relationship between economic growth and government income is what economists describe as revenue buoyancy.

But the White Paper shows that Tamil Nadu’s own-tax effort (revenue from taxes the state levied) weakened even during the post-Covid economic recovery.

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It notes that the state’s own-tax revenue (revenue from taxes the state levied) as a share of gross state domestic product declined from 5.93% in 2021-22 to 5.45% in 2025-26 (pre-actuals) — the lowest level in the review period — even as the economy continued to expand. It characterises this deterioration as structural rather than cyclical.

Tamil Nadu’s revenues Tamil Nadu’s revenues

That observation changes the nature of the committee’s work. Its success may ultimately be judged less by the amount of additional revenue it identifies over the next three months than by whether it can restore the long-term relationship between the state’s economic growth and its public finances.

“If, five years from now, Tamil Nadu’s economy grows and government revenues naturally grow alongside it, the committee would have addressed the structural problem. If that disconnect remains, any short-term gains may amount only to temporary fiscal adjustments,” said a senior official attached to the state finance ministry.

Looking for what the tax system does not see

The White Paper points to administrative shortcomings, leakages and corruption as major reasons for declining revenue effort. But identifying leakages is only one part of the exercise.

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The larger question is whether the state’s revenue system has kept pace with the changing economy, a senior official with the state finance department told The Indian Express.

“Fast-growing sectors may not be adequately captured. Some activities may be lightly taxed relative to their economic value. In other areas, taxes may exist but enforcement may remain weak. Administrative inefficiency, evasion and exemptions together may prevent the state from collecting what the economy is already generating. That explains why the committee has been empowered not merely to recommend higher taxes but to examine compliance, administration and structural reforms across departments,” the official said.

The emphasis is not simply on taxation. It is on understanding where the state has stopped seeing economic activity.

Revenue is only one side of the ledger

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The committee’s title focuses on revenue augmentation, but both the White Paper and the broader policy thinking behind it point towards another equally important question: how efficiently is public money being spent?

“Public finance does not improve only by collecting more. It also improves when leakages on the expenditure side are reduced. An inefficiently spent rupee has the same fiscal consequence as a rupee that was never collected,” said a senior consultant attached to the state finance and expenditure domains.

This broadens the committee’s challenge beyond tax departments alone. “Procurement systems, project implementation, subsidies, contracting and delivery mechanisms all become part of the conversation about fiscal sustainability. The White Paper itself notes that committed expenditure — including salaries, pensions and interest — has steadily consumed a larger share of revenue receipts, leaving progressively less fiscal space for development expenditure and capital investment,” he said.

Improving expenditure efficiency, therefore, becomes another way of augmenting public resources without imposing additional burdens on taxpayers.

Rebuilding non-tax revenues

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The committee has also been asked to examine non-tax revenues — from dividends of public sector undertakings and land monetisation to user charges and public utilities.

This reflects a wider understanding of the relationship between citizens and the state. Taxes are only one way governments raise resources.

Experts point out that the quality of public services influences the willingness of citizens to pay fees, charges and tariffs. Water supply, transport, public utilities and government services become financially sustainable only when users perceive value in what they receive. Fiscal reform, therefore, is inseparable from administrative reform. The state cannot sustainably improve non-tax revenues without simultaneously improving the quality and reliability of public services.

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Technology occupies a central place in the committee’s terms of reference. Digital systems can simplify compliance, reduce discretion and improve monitoring. Yet experience across departments suggests that technology alone rarely eliminates corruption.

“Many departments including the Road Transport department have already undergone substantial digitisation. Yet corruption and commission practices often survive because institutions gradually adapt around technological safeguards. The challenge therefore lies not merely in introducing digital systems but in strengthening governance itself — aligning incentives, increasing accountability, improving supervision and ensuring that institutions cannot simply discover new ways to bypass technological controls,” said the expert advising several government plans in association with the state finance department. He said technology improves administrative capacity but it cannot substitute for it.

Difficult choices, structural issues

If improving compliance appears politically straightforward, other recommendations may prove considerably more contentious. The committee has been asked to examine user charges, liquor policy, asset monetisation and other non-tax revenues.

Each involves trade-offs. Higher registration fees may affect property markets. Changes in utility charges may influence affordability. Altering liquor policy raises questions extending well beyond revenue alone. Even the role of government in commercial activities such as liquor retailing may come under discussion.

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Also, multiple experts known to the new committee formation and its purpose said the expenditure reforms may require uncomfortable assessments of whether every programme is delivering outcomes proportionate to its fiscal cost.

The committee’s challenge is therefore also political. Every reform creates both beneficiaries and those who lose existing advantages.

Perhaps the most difficult challenge lies beneath administration itself. Revenue leakages often emerge not from isolated acts of corruption but from entrenched systems of incentives involving multiple actors. Mining, natural resources, contracting, regulation and enforcement frequently involve networks rather than individual failures.

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Addressing such leakages requires changing the institutional incentives that allow corruption to persist. That may ultimately prove harder than designing better tax policy.

A committee that asks the state to look at itself

The committee has been given unusually wide powers. It can summon officers, call for records from departments and public sector undertakings, create specialised working groups for individual revenue heads, and seek expertise from outside government. That makes this, in many ways, an exercise in institutional self-examination.

The White Paper measured the symptoms of Tamil Nadu’s fiscal deterioration. The committee has now been asked to identify the mechanisms producing those symptoms. For a government still early in its tenure, this carries significance beyond public finance.