Why Surat’s Diamond Bourse isn’t shining three years after Modi inaugurated it

Three years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 3,200-crore Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), calling it “the best diamond in the world” and an example of “Modi’s guarantee” for Surat.

Today, the 9-tower complex, each with ground plus 15 floors – which replaced the Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defence as the “world’s biggest office space in a single project” – is a largely empty shell that has had just two major events to show for its glittering promise.

A promise that is yet to shine

The aim of the SDB was to move India’s diamond trade from its traditional home in Mumbai to Surat, the country’s diamond cutting-and-polishing hub.

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But barely 300 of the 4,200 diamond trading offices in the greenfield DREAM – Diamond Research and Mercantile – City project in Khajod, south of the city centre, are currently open.

Last week, BJP Rajya Sabha member Govindbhai Dholakia, who owns the diamond business Shree Ram Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd, made an emotional appeal to traders to move into their empty offices in the Gujarati new year (which begins the day after Diwali), and make SDB “the world’s most successful diamond business destination”.

Over the last three years, SDB authorities have tried their best to persuade owners of diamond businesses in Surat and Mumbai to open offices in SDB.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has held meetings with traders in Mahidharpura, the commercial and residential locality in Surat where the diamond business is concentrated, to encourage them to move to the SDB.

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Vallabhbhai Lakhani, the owner of Kiran Gems, India’s premier diamantaire and a ‘sightholder’ of the De Beers group, the world’s biggest natural diamond mining, trading and marketing company, was the first to move his business to Surat from Mumbai in November 2023.

He bought 1 lakh sq ft in SDB’s A block, and flats in DREAM City for his employees. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged his contribution while inaugurating the SDB on December 17, 2023.

However, Lakhani moved back to Mumbai after barely a month and a half, and reopened his old diamond trading offices in Bharat Diamond Bourse.

In July this year, four Surat firms used the office of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) at the SDB to send their first consignment worth $10 million to the United Kingdom after the India-UK free trade agreement became operational.

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Earlier in April, Dubai-based Stargems Group held a seven-day auction of rough diamonds at SDB, away from the geopolitical tensions and war in the Middle East. However, not much else has happened at the Surat bourse so far.

Why Surat bourse hasn’t taken off

MUMBAI SHINES BRIGHTER THAN SURAT: A Mumbai-based diamond businessman who declined to be named said the top-class facilities at SDB notwithstanding, Surat simply did not have the big-city oomph of Mumbai.

This businessman also pointed to the general slump in the diamond trade over the past few years.

“All the facilities in the SDB are extremely good, and there is excellent security as well. But footfall in SDB is low compared to the Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbai because SDB is far from the city. The facilities that international buyers get in Mumbai are not available in Surat,” he said.

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“Also”, the businessman said, “for the past few years, the diamond industry has not been doing well for various reasons, even though the momentum in international business has picked up over the last few months.”

SUSTAINED PRICE PRESSURE ON DIAMONDS: According to the Rapaport Group, which publishes the Rapaport Price List, wholesale prices of polished natural diamonds are currently at two-decade lows, having plummeted 30% to 50% over the past five years, the result of weaker global demand, high inventory levels, and increased production.

Average prices of natural cut and polished diamonds (CPD) fell from $5,500 per carat in 2020 to $5,100 in 2022, and $4,200 in 2025, before rising to $4,456 in the first quarter of 2026.

Corresponding prices of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) in these same years were $3,410, $1,800, $1,000, and $800-1,200 per carat on average.

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Lab-grown diamonds are created in controlled laboratory environments and have the same carbon crystal structure, optical brilliance, hardness, and chemical composition as that of natural mined diamonds, but cost less than half the price of comparable natural diamonds. China is the world’s largest producer of LGDs (50-70%), followed by India (15-25%).

Smaller and lower-quality natural stones have faced steeper price pressures than higher-quality and larger, 1-carat-plus stones. The prices of natural CPD of 0.3 carats, 0.5 carats, and 1 carat fell by 20.3%, 26%, and 9.9% respectively during the 2025 calendar year, while 3-carat natural CPDs were broadly flat, according to Rapaport’s January 2026 market report.

“Prices of natural diamonds have declined globally due to a number of factors – the impact of LGDs, slowing demand in China, Western sanctions on Alrosa (the world’s leading diamond-mining company by volume, based in Russia, which made Russian-origin diamonds harder to sell in the US, the world’s biggest consumer of CPDs, even when the cutting and polishing happened in Surat), and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East (which weakened confidence and spending on luxury goods),” Jayantibhai Savaliya, chairman of the Gujarat chapter of the GJEPC, said.

According to Savaliya, prices of natural CPD are down approximately 30% from their post-pandemic peak.

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This decline in diamond prices is, however, not visible to the same extent in the prices of finished diamond jewellery in India because of high domestic gold prices, and the significant margins of retailers.

The grand idea behind SDB

Surat is the world’s biggest centre for cutting and polishing diamonds, processing up to 95% of all rough diamonds globally, and employing up to a million workers across thousands of manufacturing units.

In Hira Bazaar, the city’s traditional diamond market in Mahidharpura, crores worth of diamonds are polished and traded in shops with doors opening to the street, and traders sell their wares with almost no security measures.

However, the bulk of the big-ticket diamond trade that attracts international buyers happens at the Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, where space is limited and commercial real estate very expensive. Also, what is traded in Mumbai comes mostly from Surat, transported by train in a 4-5-hour journey.

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The SDB, built on 66 lakh square feet at DREAM City, was intended to unburden Mumbai’s diamond trading business, and to expand it to Surat, the hub of cutting and polishing diamonds.

The Surat bourse was planned to house all diamond trade-related activities and infrastructure, including the sale of rough and polished diamonds, diamond manufacturing machinery, software used in diamond planning, diamond certificate firms, and lab-grown diamonds. Twenty-seven retail outlets for diamond jewellery were also planned for Indian and international buyers.

In 2024, the Surat Municipal Corporation started a free shuttle bus service to Khajod from Varachha and Mahidharpura to ferry Hira Bazaar workers to SDB 14 km away. Trial runs of a Metro line to DREAM City took place earlier this year.

SDB waits for traders, hopes they come soon

The 4,200 offices at SDB range in size from compact 300-sq-foot units to sprawling 75,000-sq-foot spaces. At the moment, only 300 offices are working from SDB, vice-chairman of the bourse Laljibhai Patel told The Indian Express.

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“The diamond business has not done well in recent years, but the situation is slowly returning to normal, and we hope for good things in the upcoming year,” Patel, the owner of Dharmanandan Diamonds who famously bought Prime Minister Modi’s monogrammed suit for Rs 4.31 crore in 2015, said.

“We got immense support from the diamond industry of Surat and Mumbai for building SDB. We have sold more than 4,000 offices.Office-owners should open their offices without waiting for others to start. Many owners are regularly paying maintenance charges as well,” Patel said.

In his letter, Dholakia addressed members of the bourse as “family”, and said: “For the past four years, the diamond industry has faced extremely challenging times, which has inevitably impacted the SDB. Yet, I remain fully confident that after every dark night, a new dawn is bound to break. We are currently witnessing an improvement in the diamond market, and I hope that this positive trend continues.”

He pointed out that the SDB is for lab-grown diamonds as well, a sector that is largely concentrated in Surat. “This is not the time to wait for one another; rather, it is the time to join hands and move forward together,” he said.