US to blockade Iran’s ports from Monday, Iran threatens ‘severe’ response: Why the strategy reversal

In a fresh twist to the situation at the Strait of Hormuz after Sunday’s failed Islamabad talks, the US said it will commence a blockade of Iranian ports from 10:00 ET (or about 20:30 IST) on Monday. While the US military later clarified that it will not impede vessels transiting the Strait to or from countries other than Iran, oil prices have again climbed above $100 again over these fresh uncertainties and resurgent tensions.

The latest clarification from Washington DC seems to be a climbdown from the Truth Social post on Sunday from American President Donald Trump saying the US Navy will “blockade any and all ships” attempting to enter or leave the Strait. Meanwhile, Iran responded to this by saying any military vessels that approach the Strait will be “dealt with severely”.

The climbdown

Trump’s latest post calling for a full blockade seems to be as much a reaction to the failed talks, as it is to the lifting of American sanctions on the shipment of Iranian oil a few weeks back. While Trump was ostensibly motivated by fear of rising international oil prices, and the calculation was that a few tankers might get the global oil prices down, that has not exactly worked out as per plan. What the Americans ended up doing was allowing Iran to ship oil, levy a toll and help finance Tehran’s war. Now, if no Iranian oil gets out, that could be detrimental to Iran’s war effort. That now seems to be a recalibration from the American side now, especially after the failure of the Islamabad talks. The US military message seems to nuance Trump’s earlier blunt blockade threat, primarily targeted as keeping its allies in the Gulf on board and also prevent a panic escalation in oil prices.

On the other hand, any fresh blockade also leaves the Iranians with the option of stopping everybody else from transiting the Strait. That really is the only leverage Iran has currently. And for Tehran, it could mean the difference between being faced with another round of devastating bombings or bringing the war to a stop at the earliest with some favourable outcomes.

“The initial post was a strange move by Trump (saying the US Navy will ‘blockade any and all ships’ attempting to enter or leave the Strait). It was perhaps one of the impulsive misfires and the Americans are still working out what to do. Clearly the clarification (by the US Central Command or CENTCOM) makes a nuanced distinction… But that still leaves the Iranians open to stopping everyone else… Basically, the Iranians are not likely to open Hormuz as it’s their only card, and a strong one. In which case it’s going to come down to protecting ships via naval escort and occupation of the coastal zone. Not a foolproof solution by any means but the only way to bring oil prices down,” a shipping expert with experience of the Gulf region told The Indian Express.

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“I’m coming round to thinking that under current circumstances, taking Kharg Island would not be a bad move… it would deprive the Iranians of revenue (so less chance of nuclear development), and give Trump the leverage to get them to back down… And in the end, it was always likely to come down to having to fight for the Strait… I’m a bit surprised the US got into this thinking they would not have to contest Hormuz militarily,” he said.

Reversal of policy

Trump’s recent musing about a joint venture with Iran to regulate the Strait of Hormuz flies in the face of America’s long-standing pursuit of the freedom of navigation. Early after winning independence, America’s first international conflict was with its revolutionary ally, France that focused on neutral trading rights. Commonly referred to as the Quasi-War with France, this conflict was a limited naval war against French privateers who were seizing American shipping in the Caribbean. This war marked the first action by the US to protect its shipping abroad and the first effort to exert control over the Caribbean Sea. War was never formally declared, and French naval warships directly clashed with American ships in only a few instances. It was solely intended as a war against privateers and was almost entirely waged in the Caribbean, according to records from the US Constitution Museum.

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That American commitment to free trade and open sea navigation only deepened over time. In the modern era, the US has patrolled the world’s oceans with its allies, ensuring that critical choke points from the Strait of Hormuz to the Strait of Malacca stay open. Trump’s reframing of security as a business venture, instead of a public good reflects his broader worldview that sees international relations less as the management of a shared order and of values, and more as a series of transactions in that world, where every commitment is negotiable, every Alliance conditional and every public good a potential profit centre, according to CNN columnist Fareed Zakaria.