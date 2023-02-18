Soros: the man, his activities

No stranger to controversial statements, George Soros, midway through a speech ahead of the Munich Security Conference, touched upon the debate over Gautam Adani’s business empire and the market selloff in Adani group stocks in the wake of the Hindenburg Research revelations.

The 92-year-old hedge fund manager-turned-philanthropist went on to say that he saw the impact of “the affair” on India as an “investment opportunity” that “may open the door to a democratic revival” in the country.

What George Soros said

The over-40-minute speech, which the Hungarian-born businessman read out from a prepared text, covered issues including climate change, the Russia-Ukraine war, social tensions in the US, the earthquake in Turkey, and the Communist Party downturn in China. He mentioned India after a brief reference to open and closed societies early in his speech.

“India is an interesting case,” Soros said. “It’s a democracy, but its leader, Narendra Modi, is no democrat. Inciting violence against Muslims was an important factor in his meteoric rise. Modi maintains close relations with both open and closed societies. India is a member of the Quad, which includes Australia, the US and Japan but it buys a lot of Russian oil at a steep discount and makes a lot of money out of it,” he said.

Soros then said that “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies”, “their fate is intertwined”, “Adani is accused of stock manipulation”, and “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament”.

This, he said, “will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India”.

Soros, the businessman

Born in Budapest in 1930 to Jewish parents, Soros lived through the Nazi occupation of his country during 1944-45 and his own Jewish family survived “by securing false identity papers” and “concealing their backgrounds”, according to testimonials. The part about concealing identity earned criticism for Soros after he confirmed in a 1998 interview that he had helped in the confiscation of Jewish property when he accompanied a Christian official as godson with his concealed identity.

Advertisement

After the war, when the communists wrested power in Hungary, Soros left Budapest for London in 1947. He worked part-time as a railway porter and as a night-club waiter to support his studies at the London School of Economics. In 1956, he emigrated to the US, where he started off initially as an analyst of European securities. In 1973, he launched his own hedge fund and came to be known for his successful currency trades, particularly his bet against the British pound in 1992.

Critics have pointed out that he “broke” the Bank of England with the shorting of the pound, resulting in Britain leaving the European Exchange Rate Mechanism — and his fund made an estimated profit of over $1 billion. He was also alleged to have taken position through Quantum Fund against a basket of Asian currencies, especially those of Thailand and Malaysia, before the 1997 Asian financial crises, which could have been seen as a sign of overvaluation of the Thai baht.

Soros is credited with fostering the modern hedge fund industry and popularising the concept of short-selling. In December 2022, after a 14-year investigation, a French court convicted him of insider trading and fined him 2.2 million euros, the amount prosecutors said he had profited from the trading. He called the verdict unfounded.

Open Society Foundations

Advertisement

Soros came to be known for his philanthropic efforts, consistently donating money for causes such as human rights, education, and public health. He was one of the early prominent voices to criticise the war on drugs as “arguably more harmful than the drug problem itself,” and he helped foster America’s medical marijuana movement. In the early 2000s, he became a vocal backer of same-sex marriage efforts.

Soros leveraged his fortune (according to Bloomberg, has a net worth of $8.5 billion) to create the Open Society Foundations — a network of foundations, partners, and projects that have a presence in over 100 countries. He established these foundations after the Cold War in Eastern European countries including Poland, Russia, and the former Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia.

The foundations have an annual budget of over $1 billion, and Soros is ranked as one of the world’s largest private funders of groups supporting human rights, justice, and accountable government through them.

Open Society began working in India in 1999, initially offering scholarships and fellowships for students to pursue studies and research at Indian institutions. In 2014, it launched an India-specific grant-making programme, supporting local organisations that work in areas such as extending access to medicine; promoting justice system reforms; and strengthening and establishing rights, public services, and community living for people with psychosocial disabilities.

Since mid-2016, the company’s website noted, its grant making in India “has been constrained by government restrictions on our funding for local NGOs”. The Open Society’s Soros Economic Development Fund is also an active social impact investor in India, with its goals including that of helping smallholder farmers and small businesses boost their incomes, and making health care, schooling, and financial services more available and affordable to a broader range of people.

Advertisement

Since 2008, Open Society has invested over $90 million in start-up and early funding projects managed by Bangalore-based Aspada Investments.

Soros’ political activism

Soros has been associated with political activism almost throughout his working life, is identified as a “Democratic (Party) mega donor” in the US, and has been an outspoken critic of authoritarian regimes.

Advertisement

Soros has supported pro-democracy movements in countries such as Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, and Myanmar. He has endorsed and funded the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden; and he has been critical of the growing income inequality in the United States, having called for policy interventions to tackle it.

Soros has spoken out against China’s President Xi Jinping, former US President Donald Trump, and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In January 2020, he hit out at then President Trump at his annual dinner at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, saying that President Xi was “trying to exploit Trump’s weaknesses”. He also accused Xi of using “artificial intelligence to have total control of his people”. The criticism of Trump and Xi came after their two countries had agreed to a potential “trade deal”.

Advertisement

Soros has also criticised Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his nationalist government in Hungary, where his philanthropy has spent millions of dollars funding school meals and human development projects. Orban’s government has accused Soros of planning to destroy Hungary by flooding it with migrants, an accusation that the latter has denied.

Soros has commented on the Modi government earlier too. In Davos in January 2020, he mentioned the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Kashmir, and termed these actions as the “biggest and most frightening setback” to open societies. The “democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship”, he had said.