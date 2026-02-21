What are Section 122 tariffs and how will they differ from Trump’s earlier tariffs?

Trump’s choice of Section 122 marks yet another use of an instrument associated with Richard Nixon to pressure American trading partners

Written by: Anagha Jayakumar
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Trump Tariffs Section 122President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters after speaking about a ruling by the Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 (NYT)
Make us preferred source on Google

Hours after the US Supreme Court on Friday (February 20) struck down Donald Trump’s tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the president announced 10% tariffs under a different trade law: Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In a social media post, he announced that the new set of tariffs would become effective immediately; however, a White House Fact Sheet later clarified that these would be implemented from Tuesday (February 24).

Addressing a news conference, Trump said that the new set of tariffs could prove to be even more painful and lasting than the ones they would replace. “I can charge much more than I was charging,” he said, adding that he could still “destroy foreign countries” by other means.

The new set of tariffs excludes certain import categories, namely critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, energy products, some electronics, agricultural products including beef, automobiles and parts, aerospace products, goods subject to Section 232 tariffs, as well as imports under the existing Free Trade Agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico.

Also Read | US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now, and could a refund to countries be on the table?

In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court had ruled that Trump did not have the authority to bypass Congress and invoke the national economic emergency law, traditionally used by presidents in a sanctionary capacity, to impose sweeping tariffs on imports. This had brought into question the status of the Liberation Day tariffs announced on April 2, 2025, announcing a baseline 10% rate on all trading partners and country-specific “reciprocal” tariffs.

Notably, this ruling does not affect the tariffs announced under other statutes (Section 232, Section 301, the fentanyl tariffs).

What is Section 122?

Trump’s choice of Section 122 marks yet another use of an instrument associated with Richard Nixon to pressure American trading partners. In 1971, Nixon invoked the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917 (TWEA) to briefly impose a 10% tariff on all imports, while the US struggled to resolve its balance-of-payments crisis with the collapse of the fixed exchange rate system. Trump has cited this precedent as a rationale for his tariffs under the IEEPA, which succeeded the TWEA.

Story continues below this ad

Nixon’s next action was enacting Section 122, which directs the President to take measures, including imposing a temporary import surcharge, or tariff, when necessary to address “large and serious United States balance-of-payments deficits” or certain other situations that present “fundamental international payments problems.”

However, any measures announced under this provision are temporary and must adhere to specific conditions. The surcharge cannot exceed 15%, and can only be in place for, at most, 150 days, unless Congress approves an extension.

Also in Explained | How will Trump’s new 10% tariffs work and what’s next for the world?

In an analysis for Foreign Policy in December, Clark Packard, researcher at the Cato Institute, and Stan Veuger of the American Enterprise Institute estimated that the Trump administration could immediately but painstakingly replicate most of his tariff structure under IEEPA. By their estimate, the administration could recover about 75% of IEEPA-era tariffs. Countries facing tariffs above 15% would see some reduction, but all other countries may anticipate a similar impact to the original tariff announcements.

More importantly, Section 122 does not call for lengthy investigations as mandated by other trade statutes, meaning Trump could continue unfurling tariff announcements in rapid succession.

Story continues below this ad

However, these sweeping announcements would run into a Congressional wall after 150 days, by which time they would likely face yet another court challenge. The original context of the law could be held to scrutiny, given that it was enacted for a monetary system that ceased to exist over 50 years ago.

A Congressional Research Service report from April 2025 noted that the “balance-of-payments deficits” as under Section 122 did not specifically refer to trade deficits, but focused on more inclusive measures of international payments, which include trade in invisibles (services) and capital flows. While Congress tracked all three overall measures, the US government stopped publishing them in 1976, as they became obsolete with the collapse of the Bretton Woods fixed exchange rate system in 1973. With the introduction of the floating exchange rate system, it could be argued that the balance-of-payments crisis, as originally envisioned by Section 122 entirely disappeared as a concept.

If Congress does not vote on an extension, Packard and Veuger say, the administration could theoretically allow the current set of tariffs to lapse, declare a new balance-of-payments emergency and start all over.

Other options in the arsenal

The Trump administration also plans to expand its use of Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to open investigations into unfair trade practices by other countries and introduce additional tariffs. Additionally, expanding tariff coverage under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 for national security remains an option. However, both these sections offer the administration limited flexibility. Section 301 would be invoked individually against each country, as in the Trump administration’s first term against Chinese imports, several of which remain in place now. Section 232 on the other hand would apply to specific sectors such as steel and aluminium, pending an investigation by the Commerce Department.

Story continues below this ad

There is also the infamous Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, or the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, to which comparisons were drawn on April 2. The 1930 Act raised duties on roughly 25% of US imports to protect American farmers and businesses, but triggered a devastating retaliatory trade war that helped shrink world trade by 66% between 1929 and 1934, at the peak of the Depression.

This vaguely worded section authorises the president to impose up to 50% in tariffs on any country that “discriminates” against the US compared to other nations. It authorises the US International Trade Commission (USITC) to “ascertain and at all times to be informed” of purported discrimination and to “bring the matter to the attention of the President, together with recommendations.” This section also authorises the president to impose tariffs “whenever he shall find as a fact” that discrimination exists. However, it does not specify if the president can act unilaterally or must abide by USITC findings. This section too has not been tested by any administration, or thus faced a challenge in court.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Trump tariffs sc order explained
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
Pax Silica
Who bears the cost of Trump’s tariffs? The answer to that is changing, albeit slowly
Donald Trump
Why a Chhattisgarh HC acquittal in a two-decade-old rape case has sparked outrage
Chhattisgarh HC
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
delhi police terror attack
'Terror threat' near Delhi's Red Fort: Police tighten security across key temples and markets
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says 'people need to relax on the PR' as she admits to 'bluffing' herself to gain confidence
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Yami Gautam on being married to Aditya Dhar
Yami Gautam reveals secret behind her resilient marriage to Aditya Dhar: 'One of the most important elements in a relationship is...'
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Advertisement
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
From mental health issues to cancer care: AI startups reimagine healthcare access with smart diagnostics, digital tools, tele-doctors
AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, mental health issues, cancer care, AI startups, healthcare access with smart diagnostics, healthcare, Indian express news, current affairs
Yami Gautam reveals secret behind her resilient marriage to Aditya Dhar: 'One of the most important elements in a relationship is...'
Yami Gautam on being married to Aditya Dhar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
EXPRESS OPINION
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
P B Mehta writes: As we contemplate possibilities of AI, it is wreaking enduring transformations in state-capital relations
possibilities of AI, AI in state-capital relations, artificial intelligence in state-capital relations, artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
What is the per rupee supply of love?
Indian economy, romance, expenditure in love, expenditure on partner, expenditure on Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day, per rupee supply of love, Love, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement