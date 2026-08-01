Why SEBI barred Subhash Chandra, ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka for a year and slapped penalty

The order follows an investigation launched after irregularities involving missing title deeds of ZEEL's properties came to light.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) founder & chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra and CEO Punit Goenka from accessing the securities market for one year after finding that the company’s immovable property was pledged without authorisation to secure loans raised by promoter-linked entities.

Sebi has also imposed penalties of Rs 60 lakh on Subhash Chandra, Rs 58 lakh on Punit Goenka and Rs 30 lakh on ZEEL. In addition, ZEEL has been restrained from accessing the securities market for two months.

In its final order issued on Friday, SEBI held that land parcels owned by ZEEL in Hyderabad were used as collateral for loans availed by Essel Group entities without the knowledge or approval of the company’s board of directors or audit committee. The transactions were also not disclosed to shareholders or investors, constituting a serious breach of corporate governance and fiduciary responsibilities.