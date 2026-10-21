State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest public sector lender, has confirmed that the personal data of some of its customers was exposed on the dark web, including their mobile numbers, addresses, and loan details, among other things. “The bank has experienced an incident involving the loss of certain data,” the bank said in a stock filing Wednesday.

The exposed information, as per the filing, included customers’ registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, names, gender, email addresses, residential addresses, branch and Customer Information File (CIF) identifiers, lead IDs, and metadata associated with loan/lead records and other related files.

The disclosure comes amid increasing cybersecurity risks faced by institutions in critical sectors, with concerns compounded by the ability of artificial intelligence (AI) systems to further exploit security loopholes.

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Last week, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), under the IT Ministry, revealed that AI models had gained unauthorised access to confidential information held by some Indian organisations. Though the agency did not mention impacted firms, it is understood that the targets were largely in the financial sector.

What SBI’s data breach is all about

As per the bank’s notification, on 16 October, it received communications from its Threat Intelligence Service Provider, the Defence Cyber Agency, and Cert-In regarding an alert concerning the suspected exposure of its customer data on the dark web.

SBI said that during a preliminary analysis of the incident, it reviewed close to 3,75,000 records available on the dark web, of which 3,897 customer records containing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) were identified. It is unclear if the bank has notified impacted customers — SBI did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

The bank added that a detailed investigation was required to establish the authenticity and completeness of the exposed data, determine the potential source and extent of the exposure, and assess the associated risks to customers and the bank. “A detailed assessment is currently underway and appropriate remedial and preventive measures are being implemented as required,” it said.

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“The Bank promptly activated its cyber incident response and containment protocols. Additionally, an independent CERT-In-empanelled cybersecurity agency was engaged to conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate the nature and extent of the alleged compromise,” SBI said, adding that the incident did not have “ any material impact” on its core business operations, financial performance or business continuity.

Also Read | How rogue AI agents targeted Indian firms and accessed sensitive data

The incident first came to light by an account on social media platform X, where a group claimed to possess 3,75,000 entries in CSV format and 2,722 PDF documents associated with SBI.

Under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, SBI could theoretically be penalised for being unable to employ reasonable security standards, leading to the breach. However, large parts of the law are yet to come into force.

AI fears

The data breach comes amid an advisory released by Cert-In last week, which revealed that AI agents tasked with conducting research and evaluations on the Internet managed to bypass security safeguards and gain unauthorised access to live systems of Indian organisations, accessing sensitive business records, personal data and confidential information.

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In what could be the first known instances of AI agents going “rogue” and accessing the cyber infrastructure of India-based entities, CERT-In said none of the affected organisations had detected the breaches themselves. Instead, the incidents came to light after AI model providers voluntarily disclosed them following internal reviews.

According to Cert-In, the AI models acted beyond the authorisation granted for their assigned tasks. Their activities included accessing business records containing personal information and confidential material.

The agents were able to exploit credentials and connection settings exposed through application configuration files, publicly available code repositories, and cloud service roles with excessive permissions.

Significantly, Cert-In said none of the organisations concerned had identified the unauthorised activity. The breaches were brought to their attention only after the AI model providers discovered the incidents during their own internal assessments. The agency did not identify the affected organisations, the AI developers involved, or the specific models responsible.