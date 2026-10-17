Trump’s Russia sanctions waiver: Relief for India’s oil imports, but US still wields the stick

US President Donald Trump’s decision to waive key provisions of a new law that authorised tariffs of up to 100% tariffs on top buyers of Russian energy comes as a relief for India, one of the top two destinations for Russian crude.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 — signed into law by Trump last month — was aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over the Ukraine war by penalising countries that bought Russian energy in large volumes.

The legislation became a worry for India, as Russian oil remains an important and major component of its oil import slate, particularly given the disruption in global supplies due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. New Delhi had made its concerns about the new law made known to Washington on multiple occasions. According to experts and analysts, the presidential power to waive the applications of the law’s provisions was expected to come into play, given the prevailing global energy supply and price scenario. India, too, was banking on it.

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Trump has now signed an executive order waiving key Russia-related sanctions and tariffs under the law, citing US national interests. The waiver comes just days before key provisions were due to take effect. The executive order will remain in place until the Trump administration determines that “further action is appropriate”.

The waiver comes ahead of the midterm elections in the US next month. Had the new law taken effect and led to a major reduction in Russian crude flows, already elevated energy prices would have risen further, including in the US, potentially hitting the Republican Party’s prospects. Trump has been making moves to rein in runaway fuel prices ahead of the polls, like the recent deal to lift sanctions on Russian diesel exports to the US and elsewhere.

For India, this waiver reduces the risk of being penalised for buying Russian energy, at least for the time being. But it does not mean Washington can’t or won’t pressure New Delhi on the issue in the future as well. Trump is known to be mercurial, and it remains to be seen what stand his administration takes on the Russia-Ukraine issue after the midterm elections.

Why Russian oil matters so much to India

India is the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil and depends on imports to meet over 88% of its crude oil needs, and Russia is India’s largest supplier. In September, India imported 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude and it accounted for over 35% of the country’s total oil imports for the month, according to tanker data from commodity market analytics firm Kpler. In the preceding months, the import volumes from Russia were even higher, with an all-time-high of 2.8 million bpd in July.

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India’s oil imports from Russia really took off after the Ukraine war broke out. With much of the West shunning Russian crude following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow started offering discounts on its oil to willing buyers. Indian refiners were quick to avail the opportunity, leading to Russia—earlier a peripheral supplier of oil to India—emerging as India’s biggest source of crude, displacing the traditional West Asian suppliers.

Russia’s oil supplies to India. Russia’s oil supplies to India.

The arrangement had benefits for both sides. Russia found a major market for crude that would otherwise be harder to sell, while India has gained access to an additional source of supply in a market where prices, freight rates, and geopolitical disruptions can quickly alter procurement costs. As India imports a vast majority of its crude oil needs, even a modest difference in the cost of imported oil barrels can have a major impact on the country’s oil import bill. Moreover, most Indian refiners are technically attuned to the medium-sour Russian oil that India primarily imports.

Russian oil proved to be a strong energy security hedge amid the West Asia crisis, as oil flows from the Gulf dried up. About 40% of India’s crude imports usually came through the Strait of Hormuz before the war, and a large chunk of that supply has effectively been offline due to the highly constrained energy flow through the waterway. According to analysts, despite the threat of sanctions, Russian crude remained the most practical and competitive source of supply for Indian refiners and is extremely difficult to replace in the current market.

What the waiver changes for India

The most immediate benefit is that the threat of additional tariffs under the new law has been suspended. For India, the danger was that buying Russian oil could trigger punitive action against its exports to the US, particularly at a sensitive period in the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Washington, and with the bilateral trade pact negotiations at a crucial juncture.

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That would have created an uncomfortable choice for India — continue sourcing Russian crude while risking a hit to India’s exports to the US, or cut Russian oil purchases to limit the threat of American penalties. The waiver issued by Trump removes that immediate dilemma, although only for as long as the suspension remains in force.

It gives Indian refiners greater room to assess Russian cargoes on the basis of price, availability and logistics rather than the additional tariff threat. It also makes long-term oil procurement planning less uncertain. Moreover, the real gain for India is flexibility. New Delhi can continue weighing the commercial benefits of Russian crude against the risks of relying on a supplier whose trade is increasingly entangled in geopolitical conflict. How effectively it uses that flexibility will matter more to its long-term energy security than the waiver alone.

The decision should not be interpreted as a US guarantee for India to buy unlimited quantities of Russian oil. The White House order specifically requires American officials to monitor Russian energy purchases and report circumstances that might warrant further action. Existing sanctions imposed under separate executive orders also remain unaffected. Put simply, Washington has retained the ability to change course on the issue.

It is worth remembering that the Trump administration has targeted India time and again over the country’s hefty purchases of Russian oil. For over a year now, Washington has tried to strong-arm New Delhi into pivoting away from Russian crude. The Trump administration’s argument has been that by buying Russian oil, India has been funding Russia’s war in Ukraine.

What should India do now

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Washington’s latest moves on Russian diesel and oil exports clearly shows that for the Trump administration, immediate domestic political and economic pressures take precedence over most other things, including policies that were claimed to be principled and grounded in morality. What the US will do once those domestic pressures ease is anybody’s guess. Therefore, India should treat the waiver as an opportunity to strengthen its energy security and keep up with diversification efforts, rather than becoming more dependent on Russia.

India’s crude import strategy has shifted sharply since March 2026 as Strait of Hormuz disruptions tightened West Asian oil flows and increased freight risks. Russian crude remains the backbone of India’s import slate, while refiners have diversified aggressively towards African, North American, and South American barrels to offset the drop in supplies from the Gulf. According to experts and analysts, India should continue with its diversified sourcing of crude, and even expand that effort so that a sudden change in American policy does not leave it scrambling for replacement barrels in a tight global energy market.

The per-gallon price for diesel fuel is displayed electronically on a pump at a gasoline station in Colorado. (AP) The per-gallon price for diesel fuel is displayed electronically on a pump at a gasoline station in Colorado. (AP)

Moreover, New Delhi should continue engaging Washington to seek greater clarity and predictability over the treatment of Indian energy purchases.

Following the enactment of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act last month, New Delhi said that it had been engaging with Washington on the issue. A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs last month said: “This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side.”

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“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests. Government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments,” the MEA added.

The engagement continued in recent weeks, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaking with high-ranking US officials and lawmakers to convey India’s serious concerns regarding the new legislation. The waiver also offers some breathing space in India-US trade negotiations. Avoiding a new tariff shock helps reduce one source of friction between the two countries as they continue to pursue a bilateral trade agreement.