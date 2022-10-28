scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Failing to meet the inflation target: Why is RBI panel holding a special meeting on November 3?

The MPC was scheduled to meet six times in 2022-23. It has already met outside this schedule once, and has cited Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, and Regulation 7 of a set of Rules from 2016 to announce another off-schedule meeting

This is the first time since the RBI adopted an inflation-targeting monetary policy regime in 2016 that an MPC meeting has been called under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Act. (File photo)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (October 27) said that it would hold an additional Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on November 3, 2022. This meeting has been called as the RBI has failed to maintain the consumer price index (CPI) inflation target within the 2-6 per cent band for three consecutive quarters, or nine straight months — January to September 2022.

While making the announcement, the RBI said the meeting is being scheduled under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934.

The central bank also referred to Regulation 7 of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and Monetary Policy Process Regulation, 2016.

What does Section 45ZN of the RBI Act say?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target

This is the first time since the RBI adopted an inflation-targeting monetary policy regime in 2016 that an MPC meeting has been called under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Act.

This section says that in case the RBI fails to meet the inflation target, it has to present a report to the government explaining the reasons for the failure. In the report, the central bank will have to mention the remedial actions it proposes to take, and an estimated time within which the inflation target will be achieved following the timely implementation of the proposed remedial actions.

Also Explained |Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s IT sector as well

And what is the other provision, Regulation 7?

The Regulation 7 of the RBI MPC and Monetary Policy Process Regulations, 2016 states that a separate meeting is required to be scheduled as part of the normal policy process to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the government.

Advertisement

Although the MPC is responsible for maintaining the inflation target, the report will be written by the RBI. However, the MPC will be consulted — and hence, the RBI has scheduled the additional MPC meeting on November 3.

By when does RBI have to send the report?

The report is required to be sent to the government within one month from the date on which the RBI failed to meet the inflation target. In the present case, the September CPI inflation data was released on October 12. So, the RBI has time till November 12 to send the report to the government.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

What is the schedule of MPC meetings?

Advertisement

Currently, the MPC meets six times in a financial year, which is every two months. The schedule of the MPC meetings for the entire financial year is announced in advance. At the beginning of this fiscal, the RBI said the MPC would meet from April 6-8, from June 6-8, from August 2-4, from September 28-30, from December 5-7, and from February 6-8, 2023.

As per this schedule, the MPC has already met in April, June, August, and September. However, the MPC held an off-cycle meeting from May 2-4, 2022, in which it raised the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) for the first time in almost four years.

The coming meeting on November 3 will also be outside the schedule announced at the beginning of the financial year.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 01:02:56 pm
Next Story

Kangana Ranaut hopes to regain access of her suspended Twitter account as Elon Musk takes control, fires top executives

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement