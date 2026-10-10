How RBI is borrowing from China playbook to defend rupee

Early Saturday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a raft of measures to defend the rupee, which, in recent days, has veered precariously close to its all-time low despite an interest rate hike of 25 basis points on October 7. Only one of the steps was novel to Indian markets, having been borrowed from China.

Under the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR), banks must now set aside 20% (the RBI can change the exact percentage) of the forex derivative contract they enter into of over $2 million involving the rupee. This is to be kept in cash with the RBI and makes protection from a fall in the rupee more expensive.

This may seem counterintuitive. People who are at risk from exchange rate volatility, such as importers, should be able to and are encouraged by authorities to protect themselves by ‘hedging’ their foreign currency exposure.

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Importers usually have to pay for purchases from abroad either in US dollars or the seller’s currency. If the rupee weakens, then the importer must pay more rupees for each dollar. This is why India and many other countries are trying to settle more of their international trade in their own currencies. This would reduce the need to store foreign currencies like the dollar, not require foreign inflows just to pay for imports, and reduce vulnerabilities caused by sharp movements in the exchange rate.

While hedging is good practice, times are such that anything exerting downward pressure on the rupee – such as protecting yourself against future weakness in the rupee – is problematic.

“The RBI has sometimes been accused of changing the rules of the game with its regulatory measures. But it has to change the rules when it is losing. It is the house!” said a banker, noting that it was local banks and traders, not foreign ones, that were the target of Saturday’s measures.

The China playbook

Back in March, China actually cut its Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve Ratio to zero from 20%. Why? Because the Chinese yuan was continuously strengthening against the dollar.

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By removing the reserve ratio, China was removing the cost of betting against its own currency. India faces the opposite situation.

Currencies are essential to the global economic order. For countries such as India that buy more from abroad than sell, there is always pressure on the rupee to weaken – more foreign currency exits India for trade than enters it. This is simple demand and supply: as supply of foreign currency falls due to a trade deficit, it becomes more expensive in rupees, and the rupee weakens.

The rupee can also weaken if domestic demand for foreign currency rises – as would happen when people try to ‘hedge’ their exposure and protect themselves from a falling rupee – which is down almost 7% so far in 2026 and fell to a record low of 96.96-per-dollar in May.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has argued the rupee may be undervalued, according to certain metrics. The allegations against China are that a deliberately weak renminbi is the reason for the world’s second-largest economy’s massive trade surplus, which was a record $1.2 trillion in 2025.

Mint Street’s emergency measures

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For the RBI, signs of fresh discontent in the forex market were visible on October 7, when despite the policy repo rate being increased by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.5%, the rupee fell.

Higher interest rates should theoretically strengthen the rupee as supply of the currency is expected to fall.

However, ever since the RBI opened the concessional swap window for Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposits in June to build up its reserves and boost the exchange rate, the Indian banking system has been flush with money (the incoming dollars must be exchanged for rupees). This condition is called surplus liquidity. The RBI has been trying to suck out some of this excess liquidity through a variety of tools. And Saturday’s forex measures come amid them.

These measures are reminiscent of the 2013 ‘taper tantrums’ crisis caused by the US Federal Reserve, with Dhiraj Nim, FX strategist and economist at ANZ Bank, saying they indicate the RBI wants to limit speculative and structural demand for dollars.

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Apart from the China-like risk reserve ratio, the RBI has brought out some old classics, including the central bank itself facilitating the dollar purchases of the country’s three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum. With the RBI handling OMCs’ demand, it can even provide them dollars from its own forex reserves when it thinks there is too much pressure on the rupee to buy more dollars from the market.

Then there are the regulatory measures: cancelled rupee derivative contracts can’t be rebooked, an asset to be protected from exchange rate risk using derivatives cannot be hedged twice, and the existence of assets of over $5 million must be proven before they are used as an underlying to be hedged with derivatives. The threshold was previously $100 million.

Will Saturday’s measures work? Experts say they may only provide some “breathing room”, with much depending on crude oil prices and the behaviour of foreign investors.