Why RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% despite inflation concerns

The committee chose to maintain the existing interest rate in view of prevailing global economic uncertainties, particularly the continuing conflict in West Asia and the resulting rise in international crude oil prices.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), at the conclusion of its policy meeting Wednesday, decided to keep the key policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. The MPC also decided to keep the stance neutral, while hiking the growth projection marginally to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent and reduced the inflation forecast to 5 per cent from 5.1 per cent in FY27.

The decision by the 6-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, means interest rates on both loans and deposits will remain unchanged. Banks are set to continue offering the same lending and deposit rates, providing stability for borrowers and savers. As a result, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on existing loans, especially home and gold loans, will remain the same, while returns on fixed deposits and savings accounts will also stay steady unless banks decide to make independent adjustments.