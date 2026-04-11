Will RBI’s asset-based NBFC norms open door for Tata Sons listing

The Reserve Bank of India’s draft guidelines for NBFC Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) entities mark a significant shift in regulatory framework, moving away from a complex parametric scoring system to a more straightforward asset-size-based classification.
This transition is not merely technical, but carries far-reaching implications for large conglomerates like Tata Sons, potentially accelerating their path toward a stock market listing.
What RBI says
In the draft guidelines released late on Friday, the RBI has proposed that any NBFC with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more will automatically qualify as an NBFC‑UL, replacing the earlier mix of the top‑ten‑by‑size list and a parametric scoring model. The RBI said this change is aimed at making the process “transparent, simple and objective,” eliminating the ambiguity that surrounded the earlier methodology.
With Tata Sons’ FY25 asset base estimated at around Rs 1.75 lakh crore, the holding company comfortably meets the new threshold and will continue to fall under the upper regulatory layer.
Final order to give more clarity
However, as this remains only a draft proposal, the RBI’s final stance will be decisive. A key ambiguity persists: whether a core investment company (CIC) classified under the NBFC Upper Layer must mandatorily list. Until the RBI issues a final circular or explicitly clarifies the treatment of CICs, Tata Sons and other large holding entities continue to operate under regulatory uncertainty, even as their upper-layer classification becomes clearer, according to an expert.
In September 2025, Tata Sons missed the RBI-mandated listing deadline. While the company had sought to surrender its CIC registration to sidestep the listing requirement, the regulator is yet to take a call on its application.
RBI’s new approach
Under the earlier framework, NBFCs were slotted into the Upper Layer based on a composite scoring model that factored in multiple parameters such as size, interconnectedness, leverage and complexity. The revised approach simplifies this by placing greater emphasis on asset size as the primary determinant. This reduces ambiguity and regulatory discretion, offering clearer compliance benchmarks for large financial entities.
If implemented in its current form, the new regime could trigger strategic recalibrations among large NBFCs, especially those on the cusp of Upper Layer classification.