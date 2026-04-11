Will RBI’s asset-based NBFC norms open door for Tata Sons listing

Under the earlier framework, NBFCs were slotted into the Upper Layer based on a composite scoring model that factored in multiple parameters such as size, interconnectedness, leverage and complexity. (File)

The Reserve Bank of India’s draft guidelines for NBFC Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) entities mark a significant shift in regulatory framework, moving away from a complex parametric scoring system to a more straightforward asset-size-based classification.

This transition is not merely technical, but carries far-reaching implications for large conglomerates like Tata Sons, potentially accelerating their path toward a stock market listing.

What RBI says

In the draft guidelines released late on Friday, the RBI has proposed that any NBFC with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more will automatically qualify as an NBFC‑UL, replacing the earlier mix of the top‑ten‑by‑size list and a parametric scoring model. The RBI said this change is aimed at making the process “transparent, simple and objective,” eliminating the ambiguity that surrounded the earlier methodology.