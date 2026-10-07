Rate hike was expected. But RBI reinforces hints that more are coming

It was almost a foregone conclusion that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.5% on Wednesday. What was not as widely expected was that the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would also make the policy stance more restrictive — from “neutral” to “calibrated tightening”.

This shift is important. As Governor Sanjay Malhota pointed out, the change in the stance means interest rate cuts are “off the table in the near term and policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook”.

According to Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, the change in the stance feels “more like a forward guidance” and the RBI has “clearly prepared markets for a higher-for-longer interest rate environment”.

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While some economists did and continue to predict only a shallow rate hike cycle of 50 bps (one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point) or so, financial markets had — even before the MPC decision to increase the repo rate for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years on Wednesday — already priced in a long-ish hiking cycle of at least 100 bps.

This was despite the MPC’s unexpectedly dovish statement and language on August 5, when the central bank said there were “little signs of generalisation of price pressures so far”.

Generalisation of inflation means higher prices spreading to other parts of the CPI basket. We have already seen a stark example of this generalisation: with commercial cooking gas getting expensive after the start of the West Asia war, restaurants and cafes sharply increased their menu prices.

Consider the following: the number of items in the CPI basket whose inflation was more than 4% was 65 in January and rose to 110 in August. Moreover, prices of 314 of the 358 items were higher in August compared to July. In February, this number was 236. Data for September, which will be released next week, may show more of the same.

Little change in data

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When the MPC last met, it had with it the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for June, which had risen to 4.38% from 3.93% in May. Meanwhile, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation had edged up similarly to 9.87% from 9.68%.

Since then, inflation developments on both fronts have not been outsized; while retail inflation has risen to 4.82% in August, wholesale prices rose by 9.92%.

The RBI is mandated to target a CPI inflation rate of 4% in the medium-term in a band of 2-6%.

Of course, the MPC must be forward-looking and can’t decide interest rates based on data for two months ago — it needs to take a view on what it thinks inflation might be a year or so down the line because interest rate changes impact growth and inflation in the economy with a delay of 9-12 months.

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However, the RBI’s own projections have not moved dramatically, as the chart below shows.

How RBI’s inflation growth forecasts have changed from August. How RBI’s inflation growth forecasts have changed from August.

Governor Malhotra said in his statement on Wednesday that “recalibrating the policy rate is imperative” because headline inflation is seen averaging almost 5.8% over the next three quarters and core inflation is projected at 4.4% in 2026-27.

“The Governor’s statement emphasising that average Inflation of 5.8% over the next three quarters with core inflation projected at 4.4% needs policy recalibration reinforces the hawkishness,” said Puneet Pal, PGIM India Mutual Fund’s Head of Fixed Income. Pal expects incrementally 75-100 bps of rate hikes over the next nine months.

But even back in August, these forecasts were not markedly different: CPI inflation (or retail inflation) was expected to average almost 5.6% in the three quarters starting October, while the RBI had predicted an average core inflation rate of 4.3% this fiscal. But it is only now that the MPC sees “some evidence of elevated inflation expectations and generalisation of inflation” after saying in August that there were “little signs” of the same.

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Economists were not convinced by the assessment made in August.

On the monsoon front, the rain deficit this season has been 13%, not very far off from 11% or so at the time of the August policy. And the West Asia conflict has never really shown crystal-clear signs of resolution, with matters remaining uncertain.

New developments

What has materially changed is the growth outlook, with the GDP seen expanding 7.1% this fiscal versus 6.7% in August following the unexpectedly high 7.8% growth in April-June.

However, the MPC has noted on Wednesday that there is “limited evidence of demand side pressures”, although “risks in view of strong growth in monetary and credit aggregates exist”.

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Apart from faster-than-anticipated domestic growth, what has also changed since August 5 is that central banks around the world have increased their policy rates, including the US Federal Reserve, which last month raised the federal funds rate target range by 25 bps to 3.75-4% – it’s first rate-hike in three years. Like the MPC now, all 12 voting members of the Fed favoured this rate hike. Another one is expected in what remains of 2026.

Other central banks to have raised interest rates last month include the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, and the Reserve Bank of Australia, among others.

But the RBI focuses on domestic inflation and growth developments. And signs have been apparent for a while now that price pressures are spreading due to weak rains, the El Nino, and higher memory chip prices, among others. The reasons behind the MPC’s turn between August and now may explain what lies ahead.