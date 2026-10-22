Is inflation becoming more widespread? RBI’s rate-setters are divided, and that’s a worry

On October 7, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.5%. Further, four of the six were in favour of further tightening the screws and changing the stance of monetary policy from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’.

But there is another collective opinion that perhaps matters even more: whether inflation is spreading, or becoming ‘generalised’.

According to the minutes of the October 5-7 meeting of the MPC, released on Wednesday, four members voiced concerns about inflation spreading – or more and more items in a household’s consumption basket seeing higher price increases. These four were external members Saugata Bhattacharya and Ram Singh and two RBI representatives, Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Executive Director Indranil Bhattacharyya.

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The other two members – external member Nagesh Kumar and Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta – did not think there were strong signs of inflation becoming widespread or entrenched. And this is a problem – not only does it somewhat soften the overall tone of the MPC as a whole, it also affects these two members’ of how much interest rates should be increased.

As Barclays economists Aastha Gudwani and Amruta Ghare noted, the committee members “seemed to be divided on their assessment of inflation generalisation”.

Generalisation of inflation is the process of higher prices spreading in a sustained manner. This requires the price rise to span different categories of items and move from ones that are most susceptible to price increases – such as food and fuel – to others, like consumer goods and services. The more and more ‘general’ price rises become, the more difficult it could get to bring down inflation to the RBI’s medium-term target of 4%.

As per latest data, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation jumped to 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August. It has been above the 4% target since coming in at 4.38% in June. It is expected to cross 6% in October.

What did MPC members think about inflation?

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The minutes of the meeting showed Saugata Bhattacharya thinks data “increasingly suggests that price pressures are getting entrenched into the economic system”. Ram Singh said “evidence suggests inflation has generalised beyond the direct effects of fuel, energy, and commodity prices since the onset of the West Asia conflict”.

On the RBI side, Governor Malhotra said there are “increasing signs of generalisation of inflation”, with various measures of inflation indicating “normalisation of inflation from the benign levels seen earlier”. Meanwhile, Executive Director Indranil Bhattacharyya said the “momentum of underlying inflation is also high”.

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In the minority were external member Nagesh Kumar and Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta. While the former said inflation “does not show any signs of overheating of the economy nor of generalisation”, Gupta was of the view that there are “inflation is mostly driven by external supply-side shocks, with insignificant signs of it becoming entrenched or impacting inflation expectations”.

At the risk of being repetitive, Kumar and Gupta did vote for a rate hike, with the Deputy Governor arguing “one may not want to wait for more definitive evidence of generalisation” before increasing interest rates.

Mixed messages and rupee concerns

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Communication has not been the MPC’s strongest suit in recent months; after all, it was only in August that the committee thought there were “little” signs of inflation spreading, something which didn’t have the full backing of the larger economist community.

But as the above excerpts show, the members are not on the same page.

This mixed messaging comes at a time when financial markets are expecting multiple rate hikes in the coming months. Just Wednesday, at its weekly sale of short-term government securities, the RBI did not accept any offers made by market participants – something which happens when investors are demanding very high rates of interest. This is the first time in the current fiscal that the RBI has rejected all bids in a Treasury bill sale.

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Just three months ago, on July 22, the RBI had sold these securities maturing in 3 months, 6 months and 12 months at an interest rate of 5.34%, 5.6%, and 5.75%, respectively. Today, a 3-month security is trading in the secondary market at 5.84%.

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The rupee is another source of mixed messaging, with the currency’s weakness finding little mention in the minutes of the October 5-7 meeting. But just one week later, Governor Malhotra said in an interview that the RBI would do “whatever is necessary” to ensure an orderly forex market – which some economists took as a hint that even interest rates may be hiked to defend the rupee.

“The minutes point to a flexible inflation targeting MPC that is data dependent, but they are unlikely to allay market fears of an oversized rate hike in the December meeting to address currency concerns,” Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said.