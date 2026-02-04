RBI’s Monetary Policy: Why the MPC is likely to maintain status quo

In its December monetary policy, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent, bringing the cumulative cuts in 2025 to 125 basis points. The rate cuts are likely to be paused for now.

Written by: Hitesh Vyas
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 10:17 AM IST
RBIEconomists believe the RBI is unlikely to change its forecasts for growth and inflation. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep the repo rate – the key policy rate – unchanged in its upcoming policy meeting scheduled from February 4 to 6. The MPC may also retain a neutral policy stance, economists said.

What is expected from the monetary policy meeting?

“With the new series on CPI and GDP to be released this month, where inflation and GDP growth could be higher than the present levels, it does look like that the MPC will pause on rates,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.

In its December monetary policy, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25 per cent, bringing the cumulative cuts in 2025 to 125 basis points (bps).

“The RBI cut the policy rate in December, when the MPC preferred to provide more weightage to inflation being below the lower bound of the Flexible Inflation Targeting (FIT) framework. With inflation likely to move higher (even in the new base year series to be published starting February 12), there is little reason for moving in with further cuts,” Yes Bank said in a recent report.

“We think we have seen the last of the rate cuts in this cycle and should expect a long pause (difficult to determine the length of the pause), unless growth tends to underperform (not our base case),” the report said.

Economists also expect the MPC to maintain its “neutral” stance in the forthcoming policy.

Will RBI announce liquidity measures?

According to Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist at IDFC FIRST Bank, the RBI’s focus will be on liquidity infusion, as system liquidity continues to remain low, with government cash surplus remaining high and the drain from forex intervention persisting.

Story continues below this ad

Liquidity conditions in the banking system have remained constrained over the past few months, limiting the effectiveness of monetary easing. Banking sector liquidity, measured as a percentage of Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL), has stayed below one per cent for the last five months, and came in at a particularly tight ~0.2 per cent in January.

“There will be a greater focus on liquidity management with an open market operation (OMO) calendar being announced and possibly a cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut invoked to infuse permanent liquidity,” said Sabnavis.

A Nuvama Research report said that the trade deal between the US and India would help support foreign flows and the rupee, which gives the RBI leeway to manage domestic liquidity.

Will RBI revise the GDP and inflation targets?

Economists believe the RBI is unlikely to change its forecasts for growth and inflation.

Story continues below this ad

In December policy, RBI sharply raised its gross domestic product (GDP) projection for FY26 by 50 bps to 7.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent. The country’s real GDP is estimated to grow at 7.4 per cent in FY26, according to the government’s first advance estimates of the number.

In its previous policy, the RBI lowered its consumer price index (CPI) inflation projection for 2025-26 to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent.

What happens to lending rates if the repo rate is unchanged?

If the RBI maintains status quo, interest rates on loans and deposits are likely to remain unchanged as of now. All external benchmark lending rates (EBLR) linked to the repo rate will not rise. However, lenders may revise their interest rates on loans that are linked to the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR).

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Ethanol
Explained: Hyderabad Metro expansion, set to connect airport
The Hyderabad Metro was once touted as the world’s largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the metro rail sector, with the conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) bagging the project.
Expert Explains: What 2026 Delhi Declaration tells about India’s approach to the Middle East
Signals from the India-Arab Delhi Declaration
India’s rocky road to trade deal with US: The flip-flops, political pitfalls
trade deal
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
online gaming
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: police
india us trade deal
India ‘commits’ to $100 bn/year US imports for 5 years; energy, aircraft parts, tech to dominate
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
Rajesh Khanna led his wedding baraat past ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's house; made her end engagement with cricketer Garry Sobers
SS Rajamouli was doubtful about casting Priyanka Chopra in Varanasi.
SS Rajamouli was doubtful if Priyanka Chopra can do an Indian film after eight years
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
sharp tooth
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
sharp tooth
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
EXPRESS OPINION
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Yogendra Yadav writes: Hiding in row over UGC Regulations is a deep fault line, social, ideological and political
Yogendra Yadav writes: Hiding in row over UGC Regulations is a deep fault line, social, ideological and political
In a turbulent world, India and Europe provide an anchor
Pact with EU is not about compulsion but compatibility
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement