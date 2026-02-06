RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?

Days after India announced trade agreements with the US and the European Union, the MPC also chose to retain its neutral policy stance, indicating that the RBI will keep its options open and will adjust policy depending on the prevailing factors.

Written by: Hitesh Vyas, George Mathew
8 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 12:05 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday (February 6) decided to maintain the status quo on interest rates, keeping the repo rate the central bank’s key policy rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. As a result, lending and deposit rates are expected to remain stable, with no change in equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on home and other personal loans of banks.

The policy panel also revised the GDP growth rate higher at 7.4 per cent as against the earlier projection of 7.3 per cent and retail inflation at 2.1 per cent as against 2 per cent in FY 2026.

Days after India announced trade agreements with the US and the European Union, the MPC also chose to retain its neutral policy stance, indicating that the RBI will keep its options open and will adjust policy depending on the prevailing factors.

The decision to pause, taken after the presentation of the Union Budget, comes on the heels of a rate cut in December, when the six-member committee lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent. This brought the cumulative reduction in policy rates in 2025 to 125 basis points, marking a period of sustained monetary easing.

Why the RBI held rates steady

Announcing the policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said several measures announced in the Budget are likely to boost growth. The MPC’s decision reflects a favourable inflation outlook, strong growth momentum, and lingering external risks. Domestic economic conditions remain broadly resilient.

Since the December policy review, India has signed four trade agreements — with the US, the EU, Oman and New Zealand — which are expected to soften the impact of global uncertainties and support growth over the medium to long term. However, despite this added cushion on the external front, evolving geopolitical developments worldwide continue to require close monitoring. While external headwinds have intensified, the successful completion of the trade deal with the US augurs well for the economy. “Trade pact will boost India’s exports and investments,” he said.

Economic growth is being supported by robust consumption, projected to expand by about 7 per cent in FY26. The consumption outlook has been bolstered by several factors, including income tax cuts announced in the FY26 Union Budget, GST rate rationalisation, subdued inflation, and earlier RBI rate reductions. In addition, statistical factors such as a low GDP deflator (a result of low inflation) contributed to stronger growth in the first half of the fiscal year.

Story continues below this ad

Malhotra said the MPC noted that since the last policy meeting, external headwinds have intensified, though the successful completion of trade deals augurs well for the economic outlook. Overall, the near-term domestic inflation and growth outlook remain positive, he said.

Headline inflation during November and December remained below the tolerance band of the inflation target. The revised outlook for CPI inflation in Q1 and Q2 of next year at 4 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively revised slightly upwards, continues to be benign and near the inflation target. “The slight upward revision in the inflation outlook is primarily due to increase in prices of precious metals, which contribute about 60 to 70 basis points. The underlying inflation continues to be low,” Malhotra said.

Impact on lending and deposit rates

With the repo rate left unchanged, lending and deposit rates are expected to stay broadly stable in the near term. Loans linked to external benchmarks especially those linked directly to the repo rate  will not be affected immediately. This means borrowers with repo-linked loans are unlikely to see any change in their equated monthly instalments (EMIs), offering a measure of certainty on repayment obligations.

That said, interest rates on loans linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) could still move. This is because banks retain the flexibility to revise MCLR-based lending rates depending on their funding costs, liquidity conditions, and deposit mobilisation. On the deposit side as well, rates are expected to remain steady for now, unless banks face a sustained shift in liquidity or funding pressures that prompts a reassessment of deposit pricing.

Story continues below this ad

Growth and inflation outlook raised marginally

The central bank has marginally hiked its growth and inflation projections. In its December policy review, the RBI raised its GDP growth forecast for FY26 by 50 basis points to 7.3 per cent, citing improved economic momentum. It has now increased the projection to 7.4 per cent. The government’s first advance estimates peg real GDP growth for FY26 slightly higher at 7.4 per cent. “Underlying data shows strong growth momentum,” Malhotra said.

On the growth front, economic activity remains resilient, he said. The first advance estimates suggest continuing growth momentum, driven by domestic factors amidst a challenging external environment. “The growth outlook, too, remains favourable. Based on a comprehensive review of the domestic macroeconomic conditions and the outlook, the MPC therefore was of the view that the current policy rate is appropriate and accordingly it voted to continue with the existing policy rate. It also agreed to retain the neutral stance. Going forward, the MPC will be guided by the evolving macroeconomic conditions and the outlook,” Malhotra said.

The Economic Survey has forecast GDP to grow between 6.8-7.2 per cent in the fiscal year 2026-27 on the back of strong domestic demand.

The RBI has now raised the projection marginally higher at 2.1 per cent as against 2 per cent earlier. Headline inflation during November and December remained below the tolerance band of the inflation target. “The revised outlook for CPI inflation in Q1 and Q2 of next year at 4 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively revised slightly upwards, continues to be benign and near the inflation target. The slight upward revision in the inflation outlook is primarily due to increase in prices of precious metals, which contribute about 60 to 70 basis points. The underlying inflation continues to be low,” Malhotra said.

Story continues below this ad

Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), edged up from 0.71 per cent to 1.33 per cent in December 2025. Despite the increase, inflation remained comfortably below the Reserve Bank of India’s 2–6 per cent target range, largely due to ongoing though easing deflation in food prices.

Also Read | RBI’s Monetary Policy: Why the MPC is likely to maintain status quo

The road ahead

The RBI appears comfortable with a cautious, wait-and-watch approach. With economic growth holding firm, inflation under control and fiscal spending providing support, there is no immediate urgency to alter policy rates. Trade agreements with EU and the US are likely to boost the growth rate. At the same time, risks persist, ranging from geopolitical tensions and volatile crude oil prices to shifts in global monetary conditions.

Malhotra said the signing of a landmark trade deal with the European Union and the US trade agreement in sight, growth momentum is likely to be sustained for a longer period. Global growth, supported by tech investments, accommodative financial conditions and large-scale fiscal stimulus is expected to be marginally stronger this year than projected earlier.

“However, the confluence of escalating geopolitical frictions and rising trade tensions is unravelling the existing world economic order. Inflation outcomes are heterogeneous across jurisdictions, remaining above target in most advanced economies, prompting divergence in monetary policy actions as central banks near the end of their current easing cycles,” Malhotra said.

Story continues below this ad

For borrowers, the current policy offers reassurance, as repo-linked loan rates remain steady. For the central bank, the real test will come if external shocks threaten growth or if inflation rises faster than expected. The February policy decision, therefore, represents a deliberate pause one aimed at preserving flexibility in an increasingly uncertain global environment. “With the government remaining on course its fiscal consolidation path, we don’t expect any material impact on the direction of monetary policy,” said Radhika Rao, Senior Economist, DBS Group Research.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
The last US-Russia nuclear pact ends today. Is this the beginning of a new arms race?
Trump and Putin
China has banned ‘hidden’ car door handles, but their safety risks are global
For door handles that “pop out”, the car battery powers the entire mechanism — activating sensors that detect the car keys, and sending commands to the handles to protrude. (BYD)
A 19th-century Adivasi uprising in Jharkhand, and its contested commemoration
Serengsia battle memorial
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on the minority question in Kerala
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on minority question in Kerala
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
Home manager
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Codex
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Advertisement
Must Read
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 with improvements in coding, reasoning
Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.6 comes with some improved capabilities that allow it to execute a wide range of everyday tasks such as running financial analyses, doing research. (Image: Anthropic)
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
‘Not a nanny, not a house help': Why urban India is paying ₹1 lakh a month for home managers
Home manager
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
EXPRESS OPINION
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
Best of Both Sides | In world cricket, once India and Pakistan stood together — whatever the politics of the day
Cricket, India-Pakistan rivalry, India Pakistan cricket
Best of Both Sides | Pakistan’s T20 boycott is hollow performance, sets a dangerous precedent
IND vs PAK: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has defended incidents like these where India's Abhishek Sharma confronted Pakistan's Haris Rauf multiple times during the Asia Cup Super 4 cricket match. (AP Photo)
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement