Will Tata Sons stay private? How an RBI decision has revived the IPO debate

A new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification has yet again placed the spotlight on one of corporate India’s longest-running governance debates: Should Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the $180-billion Tata group, remain a privately held company or become a listed entity?

On Thursday, the RBI included Tata Sons in its latest list of Upper Layer Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC-ULs) which will lead to its listing on the exchanges. But it simultaneously added an important caveat — Tata Sons’ application for deregistration as a Core Investment Company (CIC) is still under examination.

The final outcome of that application will determine whether the company ultimately has to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and list its shares on the stock exchanges. The RBI’s decision comes at a time when the debate over listing has intensified within Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder in Tata Sons, and when the company is reporting record profits alongside mounting losses in some of its biggest unlisted businesses.

Why this NBFC-UL classification matters for Tata Sons

The RBI’s latest notification is significant because it revives a regulatory process that had remained uncertain after the central bank revised its methodology for identifying Upper Layer NBFCs.

Under the revised framework, NBFCs with assets of Rs 1 lakh crore or more are classified as NBFC-ULs and become subject to enhanced regulation. These entities are required to comply with stricter capital adequacy norms, governance standards, board oversight, provisioning requirements and compensation policies. Importantly, Upper Layer NBFCs are also required to list on stock exchanges to improve transparency and market discipline.

Although Tata Sons repaid more than Rs 20,000 crore of standalone debt in 2024 and no longer directly raises public funds, the RBI continues to regard it as an indirect recipient of public funds because listed Tata companies such as Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Chemicals own equity in Tata Sons.

The timing is equally important. The RBI has explicitly said Tata Sons’ inclusion in the NBFC-UL list is “without prejudice” to its pending deregistration application. In effect, the regulator has kept both possibilities open. Tata Sons remains within the Upper Layer framework for now, but the final regulatory position will depend on whether RBI allows the company to exit the NBFC framework altogether.

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The issue also comes just days before Tata Sons’ Annual General Meeting on August 18, where the reappointment of Chairman N Chandrasekaran is expected to be among the key agenda items. The AGM itself could face procedural complications because of pending legal issues involving Tata Trusts and the Charity Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons has reported a 21.8% increase in FY26 profit after tax to Rs 31,961 crore. However, Air India’s losses more than doubled to Rs 22,238 crore in FY26 and Tata Digital made a loss of Rs 4,974 crore during the year. The contrasting financial picture has strengthened arguments on both sides of the listing debate. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata had raised questions about the losses made by subsidiaries in a board meeting last year.

Why Tata Sons’ deregistration application could hold the key

The central issue is no longer whether Tata Sons qualifies as an Upper Layer NBFC. It is whether RBI accepts its request to stop being regulated as one. In March 2024, Tata Sons applied to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company after repaying its standalone borrowings. The company’s argument is understood to be that it no longer accesses public funds directly and therefore should not continue to be regulated like a systemically important NBFC.

Tata Sons is the principal holding company of the Tata group. File Tata Sons is the principal holding company of the Tata group. File

If RBI accepts this application, Tata Sons could effectively avoid the mandatory listing requirement linked to the Scale-Based Regulation framework. If RBI rejects the application, Tata Sons would certainly have to proceed towards an IPO and become a listed company. Then it will have to be more transparent, follow stringent listing guidelines and Sebi norms.

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Proxy advisory firm InGovern has argued that RBI should reject the deregistration request, and said Tata Sons remains structurally linked to public funds because several listed Tata companies — which themselves raise money from public shareholders and debt markets — own equity in Tata Sons.

It argues that this indirect access to public funds keeps Tata Sons within the spirit of the RBI’s regulatory framework. The RBI has not yet indicated which way it is likely to decide.

Who is arguing for listing — and who is opposed?

The debate over listing has increasingly become a governance issue within Tata Trusts. Tata Trusts, which owns about 66% of Tata Sons, is no longer unanimous on the issue. Chairman Noel Tata is understood to favour retaining Tata Sons as an unlisted company, broadly continuing the position earlier associated with Ratan Tata. Some former Tata Sons directors, including NA Soonawala and R Gopalakrishnan are also opposed to listing.

On the other hand, trustees of Tata Trusts Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have publicly argued that the company should now go for listing. Their case rests on three broad arguments. First, Tata Sons today is significantly larger and more complex than when it decided to remain private. The Tata group has expanded into capital-intensive sectors such as aviation, semiconductors, electronics, batteries and defence manufacturing, all of which require sustained access to long-term capital.

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Second, they argue that a listed Tata Sons would improve transparency, governance and regulatory oversight without fundamentally diluting Tata Trusts’ control, given their large shareholding. Third, they believe listing would unlock value for minority shareholders and provide a transparent exit mechanism for the Pallonji (SP) Group, which owns 18.3% of Tata Sons and has favoured listing.

InGovern has also argued that listing would bring Tata Sons under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), resulting in greater disclosure, stronger governance standards, better oversight of related-party transactions and independent board representation.

Opponents, however, continue to believe Tata Sons should remain privately held to preserve its existing ownership structure, culture, heritage, unique position for the last 100 years and avoid opening the company to public market pressures.

What happens if Tata Sons is listed — and what if it gets exempted?

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If RBI rejects the deregistration application and Tata Sons is eventually listed, several changes would follow. The company would become subject not only to RBI’s enhanced regulatory framework for Upper Layer NBFCs but also to SEBI’s listing regulations. It would need to disclose quarterly financial results, strengthen board independence, comply with stricter governance norms and face greater scrutiny from investors and markets.

Listing would also create a market-based valuation for Tata Sons, potentially unlock value for minority shareholders including the Pallonji Group, which owns an 18.3% stake. Supporters argue that public markets would also provide Tata Sons with an additional avenue to raise capital for future expansion into technology and manufacturing sectors.

If RBI approves Tata Sons’ deregistration application, the company will remain privately held with Tata Trusts holding considerable influence in the entity. That would preserve the existing ownership structure dominated by Tata Trusts and spare the company from the disclosure and governance obligations applicable to listed companies.

Ultimately, therefore, the future of Tata Sons no longer depends only on an internal debate among trustees. The decisive factor is likely to be the RBI’s pending decision on whether the holding company can exit the NBFC regulatory framework.

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Until that question is settled, India’s biggest corporate holding company will remain caught between two very different futures — one as a closely held promoter entity and the other as one of the country’s most consequential listed companies.

How important is Tata Sons for the conglomerate?

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. As much as 66% of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts — which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own Board of Directors. Its main source of revenue is dividend income which was at Rs 32,528 crore for FY26. The cash outflow due to dividend payment is Rs 4,474.58 crore in FY26. As much as Rs 2,953 crore will go to Tata Trusts due to its 66% stake in Tata Sons. The trusts use this money for various philanthropic activities.

Tata Sons is the main investment arm of the group in many new and old segments. These businesses span electronics and semiconductors, digital, aviation, omni-channel retail, telecom and network equipment and battery manufacturing. It plays a central role in identifying, nurturing and investing in businesses that align with the group’s long-term vision of innovation, sustainability and global competitiveness.