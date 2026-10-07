Account aggregator ‘interoperability’: What RBI’s move means for your asset statement

Dematerialised accounts have made it easy for investors to track their investments across financial markets, be it stocks, mutual funds, debt instruments, or commodities. This has made investing quite hassle-free for the common man, eliminating the need to track statements through different apps or depositories. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to now allow “interoperability” between financial account aggregators (AAs) could also get your bank holdings into the singular consolidated statement, eliminating the need to track different bank statements to keep a check on deposits.

The central bank on Wednesday (October 7) allowed “interoperability among NBFC Account aggregators, enabling aggregation of financial information through all account aggregators from one account aggregator”.

What RBI said about account aggregators

After the monetary policy statement, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, “We are also facilitating SEBI regulated depositories to include information related to deposit accounts in their consolidated account statement (CAS). The measures will be implemented by December 31, 2026.”

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Account aggregators are non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) who store and move the user’s banking data without having the permission to access it. They act as a secure bridge for banking data, allowing lenders to access all relevant data swiftly for faster loan disbursements, or manage consent for other companies attempting to fetch your data.

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“The account aggregators are basically people with whom banks enter into a contract for the purpose of sharing information. You can basically get onboarded as a bank customer, consenting to provide your information. And on the basis of your information, they will be able to pull data,” explained Vivek Iyer, Partner and National Leader for Financial Services at Grant Thornton Bharat.

What changes for you

Currently, a consolidated account statement gives an overview for either your banking assets such as deposits, or for demat holdings like stocks, mutual funds, and bonds. There are around 17 account aggregators registered under the RBI’s NBFC-AA categorisation, each separately operating in these two spaces.

With the RBI opening the door for interoperability between these aggregators, investors will now get a single CAS capturing fixed deposits, recurring deposits, mutual funds, and all other financial instruments regulated by the RBI and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This will simplify tracking investments for an average investor.

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The bottomline, thus, is a comprehensive overview of all investments across the banking and financial markets. On the banking side, this consolidated overview will only be limited to the assets you hold like deposits, and not your loans.

“Currently, they (account aggregators) do not have permission to view bank deposits. Why? Because bank deposits sit under banking, the regulator for whom is RBI. And depositories sit under SEBI. So, what RBI has done with this reform is they have spoken to SEBI and told them that this is the reform we will implement. I will handle the aggregators from the banking end, you handle them from the depositories end,” explained Iyer.

This interoperability may also help smaller businesses that need loans, which are hampered by the lack of standardisation of information across different AAs. “A more interoperable AA ecosystem can materially reduce this friction by enabling consent-based access to verified financial data and making the underwriting process faster and more efficient,” according to Varoon Naidu, Co-founder of Capital Stack.

“This can be particularly meaningful for MSMEs and smaller businesses. Better access to banking and other financial data can allow lenders to assess actual cash flows and financial behaviour rather than relying predominantly on traditional bureau scores, collateral or borrower-submitted information. Over time, this should improve both the availability and quality of credit, reduce turnaround times and potentially allow lenders to price risk more accurately,” said Naidu.

Further scope for interoperability

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While the central bank has taken initial steps towards a comprehensive asset overview for each person with the announcement on Wednesday, there is further scope going ahead.

For example, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) could also come on board so that an individual’s CAS also reflects the insurance policies they hold. This can be done through cooperation between the RBI, SEBI, and IRDAI.

“See, for that, the insurance market needs to be matured. So, one step at a time. They (SEBI and RBI) said let us just first integrate the bank deposits with the investments. And then we can get into the whole insurance aspects also. At some point in time, you will see an integration of your insurance also coming into it,” said Iyer.

So, the goal is basically a single comprehensive list of assets held by each investor. And the RBI’s permission for interoperability between AAs marks an important step towards achieving this.