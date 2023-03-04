Rates rising, but why you needn’t switch wholesale from MFs to FDs

As interest rates rise, where should funds be parked ideally? Three years ago, money deposited in banks gave negative returns due to low interest rates and high inflation. Now, with stock markets volatile, mutual funds sluggish, and interest rates rising, savers and pensioners have started looking at fixed deposits (FDs) as an investment avenue. Experts say FDs can be part of the debt portion of asset allocation — but investors should not ignore equities and stock markets, as they will lead to wealth creation in the long term.

Why are FDs rising?

Banks have been raising lending and deposit rates, following the RBI’s 250-basis-point increase in the repo rate since May 2022 to rein in inflation. During May and December 2022, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate on fresh deposits and outstanding deposits increased by 213 bps and 75 bps respectively.

Banks have now started offering higher interest rates on FDs. During the reporting quarter ended December 2022, aggregate deposits increased by 10.3% (y-o-y), compared to 9.6% a year previously. The increase was led by a 13.2% growth in term deposits; current and savings deposits recorded moderate growth of 4.6% and 7.3% respectively. Year-on-year, FDs in the banking system shot up by Rs 14.48 lakh crore as of January 2023 as against a rise of Rs 10.83 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.

Interest rates are likely to rise further and may stay high for some time as retail inflation remains above 6% — much higher against the RBI’s comfort level of 4%. The US Federal Reserve has hinted at more rate hikes to rein in inflation, and the RBI will likely hike rates again in the April policy review.

What are banks offering?

FD rates for various tenures have gone up to the 7% level for the 1 year and above buckets. State Bank of India, which was offering just 4.4% last year for a 1-year tenure, is now giving 6.80% on 1-year term deposits and 7% (as against 5.20%) on 2-3-year deposits. Other banks too have raised deposit rates.

This means depositors are getting positive real returns after taking into account the 6.52 per cent retail inflation for January. Banks are offering the highest interest rates on deposits with tenors of 1-3 years, reflecting the requirements of asset-liability management along with the unwillingness to offer tenor premium to lock in longer tenor deposits.

Banks are also in a race to garner deposits to meet the rising credit offtake which is expected to gather greater pace. Strong system-level credit growth (18.8% y-o-y in the third quarter of FY2023) is expected to continue to outpace deposit growth (11.3%) which will keep pushing up deposit rates in the near term, and increase competition among banks to grow their deposits franchise, according to India Ratings.

Advertisement

How have MFs, stocks performed?

Mutual funds have been impacted by the rise in cost of capital, downside risks to global growth, and tighter financial conditions, which impacted market fundamentals. The Sensex has fallen by 5.21% to 59,808.97 on March 3 from a high of 63,099.65 recorded on November 30, 2022. Some of the large and mid-cap stocks have fallen to affordable levels for long-term investors.

Some equity schemes are showing negative returns (3 months) in the wake of stock market volatility, and inflows into schemes have slowed in comparison to last year. Overall assets of MFs have risen by only Rs 2.3 lakh crore; if the same momentum is maintained, they will not be able to reach the Rs 6.1 lakh crore accretion seen in FY22. Equity is holding up in FY23 so far compared to the debt segment.

Should you move from stocks and MFs to FDs?

Investors must follow the basics of asset allocation — and should not at any time move a large part of funds meant to be in equity to debt or vice versa. If FD rates have turned attractive, investors can marginally increase their allocation to debt in fresh investments.

Advertisement

Equity investments, which should be made with a long-term horizon, should ideally not be moved to another asset class. If a particular scheme is not performing for a reasonable period of time, investors can move to another, better performing scheme.

However, in cases where individuals went overweight on equities over the last two years, there may be a case for re-balancing the portfolio; in those cases, some money could be moved to debt.

“But even as they re-balance, investors must see whether they want to go with FDs or with fixed income instruments of mutual funds, which are more tax efficient for those in the highest tax bracket,” Vishal Dhawan, founder and CEO, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, said.