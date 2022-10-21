Promoter shares within lock-in period not ‘quoted’ for gift tax purposes: what SC has ruled

Last week, while passing its order in the 30-year-old matter of BPL Ltd vs DCIT over gift tax in a share transaction, the Supreme Court ruled that shares within the lock-in-period are not ‘quoted shares’, and thus they need to be valued as ‘unquoted shares’ to determine the gift tax liability.

The matter related to the transfer of shares of a listed company held as part of the promoter’s quota that was subject to a lock-in period of three years. Experts said that the order in a way clarifies the legal position on such share transfers, and will ease transactions of this type in the future without attracting legal troubles.

What was the matter?

The issue related to whether the gifting of the promoter’s locked-in shares should be treated as quoted or unquoted shares for the purpose of valuing the gift for taxability under the Gift Tax Act, 1958.

In March 1993, 29,46,500 shares of BPL Sanyo Technologies and 69,49,900 shares of BPL Sanyo Utilities and Appliances were gifted by the respondent-assessee, BPL Limited, to Celestial Finance. The shares of both the companies were listed and quoted on the stock exchanges. However, these gifted shares, being promoter-quota shares, allotted to the assessee between November 1990 and July 1991, were under a lock-in period up to November 1993 and May 1994 respectively.

The question arose that the shares were not valued as per the quotation of these shares on the stock exchange. The tax authority characterised such a transfer as having been effected for an inadequate consideration, and hence treated it as a “deemed gift” chargeable under the Gift Tax Act. The tax authority valued them by treating them as ‘quoted shares’.

What did the SC say?

Dismissing the appeal by ‘Revenue’, the Supreme Court held that the equity shares of a listed company that form part of the promoter’s quota within a lock-in period are not ‘quoted shares’, and hence they have to be valued as ‘unquoted shares’.

“These equity shares being under the lock-in period could not be traded and, therefore, remained unquoted in any recognised stock exchange. There, therefore, would be no current transactions in respect of these shares made in the ordinary course of business,” the court said.

The SC noted that when equity shares are in the lock-in period, as per guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), there is a complete bar on transfer, which is enforced by inscribing the words “not transferable” in the relevant share certificates.

“This position is accepted by the Revenue, which, however, has relied upon a general circular issued by SEBI, wherein it is stated that the shares under the lock-in period can be transferred inter se the promoters. This restricted transfer, in our opinion, would not make the equity shares in the lock-in period into ‘quoted shares’.”

What are quoted and unquoted shares?

According to the Wealth Tax Act, ‘quoted share’ in relation to an equity share or a preference share means a share quoted on any recognised stock exchange with regularity from time to time. The quotations of such shares are based on current transactions made in the ordinary course of business. An ‘unquoted share’ is simply a share that is not a quoted share.

So according to the SC order, if the locked-in shares of the promoter falls in the ‘unquoted share’ category, their price treatment can’t be that of the ‘quoted shares’, and so gift tax will not be applicable.