Personal details showing up in Google Search? This tool can help remove them
While the feature does not erase personal information from the internet, it offers users a mechanism to manage how their data appears on one of the world’s most widely used search engines. Here's how the Google tool works.
As people leave behind larger digital footprints, personal information such as phone numbers, addresses and email IDs can often appear in search results. To address privacy concerns, Google introduced a feature called ‘Results About You,’ which helps individuals find and request the removal of certain personal details from its search results. The tool, launched in 2022 and expanded since then, is part of the company’s broader push to give users greater control over their online presence.
Google says the tool is part of a wider set of privacy features designed to help people manage their digital footprint. These include protections against non-consensual explicit images and features that help users track their personal data online, especially at a time when data brokers are freely selling personal information of online users.
What is the ‘Results About You’ feature?
‘Results About You’ is a privacy tool within Google Search that allows users to identify search results containing their personal information and request that those results be removed from the search engine.
The feature enables users to track and manage information such as their phone number, email address, or home address that appears in Google Search results. If such information is found on publicly accessible webpages and appears in search listings, the user can submit a removal request directly through the tool.
Importantly, removing a result through this tool does not delete the information from the original website. Instead, it removes or limits its visibility in Google’s search results. Users may still need to contact the website hosting the information to remove it entirely.
How the tool works
Users can access the feature through the Google app or their Google account settings. After opting in, they can enter personal details such as their name, phone numbers, addresses or email IDs.
Google’s system then scans search results to detect pages that contain this information. When a match is found, the user receives a notification and can review the results through a dashboard.
From there, users can submit a removal request, following which Google then evaluates the request and decides whether the result should be removed from its listings.
What kinds of information can be removed
Google’s policies allow removal requests for several types of sensitive personal information. These include:
Personal contact details such as phone numbers or email IDs
Residential addresses
Financial or identity information that could enable fraud
Certain forms of explicit images shared without consent or content users later want removed from search results.
Recent updates have also expanded options to request removal of other sensitive identifiers, such as government identification details, in some regions.
Part of broader privacy measures
The primary aim of the feature is to help individuals reduce the visibility of sensitive personal information that can be exploited online. Personal data that appears publicly in search results can sometimes be used for harassment, identity theft or fraud.
By allowing users to identify and request removal of such information from search results, the tool provides a way to limit how easily it can be discovered through simple searches.
Another aspect of the feature is proactive monitoring. Users can opt to receive alerts if new search results appear that contain their personal information. This allows them to act quickly and request removal when such information surfaces online.
Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens.
Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include:
The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India.
Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem.
Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide.
Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting.
Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan.
Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here.