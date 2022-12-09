Paytm share buyback: What’s it all about?

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, on Thursday said its board will meet on December 13, 2022 to decide on a proposal for buyback of its shares. The company said the buyback may be beneficial for the shareholders, given its prevailing liquidity or financial position.

What is a share buyback?

When a listed company buys its own shares from the existing shareholders, it’s known as a share buyback, which is also called a share repurchase. The process reduces the number of outstanding shares in the open market over a period of time.

A company can buy back its shares from shareholders on a proportionate basis through tender offer, or from the open market via book-building process, stock exchanges, or from the odd-lot holders. The maximum limit of any buy-back is 25 per cent or less of the aggregate of paid-up capital and free reserves of a company. Paytm said it has Rs 9,182 crore of cash in hand to fund the buyback.

Why go for share buyback?

One of the reasons for a company to go for buyback of shares is when it feels that its stock is undervalued. By buying outstanding shares, a company reduces the number of shares in the market and this can increase the value of the remaining shares. A share repurchase can tell investors that a company is financially healthy and has enough liquidity set aside to tide over any emergency.

Paytm shares have fallen 75 per cent from the IPO price of Rs 2,150 to Rs 543 now. On Friday, it gained 6.88 per cent intra-day on the back of the buyback plan.

Share buyback also helps in increasing the promoter shareholding, which can act as a safeguard against any threat of hostile corporate takeover. There were instances when promoters also participated in the buyback and surrendered their shares.

What is the benefit for shareholders?

A company can go for repurchase of its shares when it is sitting on a lot of cash but does not have many avenues to invest in, and so, it prefers to return cash to shareholders. Through this, a company can reward its shareholders in a tax-effective manner. The dividend that a company pays is taxed at the company level and also at the shareholder level.

In the case of share buyback, the company pays the tax and shareholders are exempted from paying tax on the income generated in the process. If the company offers a higher price than the market price, shareholders, who are not keen to stay invested in the company, can surrender their shares and exit.

Who is eligible to participate in buyback?

To be eligible to participate in the share repurchase process, a shareholder needs to hold the shares of the company, which has announced the buyback, before the record date declared in the announcement. The share also needs to be held in the demat form.

As many as 56 companies, including Infosys, TCS, Bajaj Auto and ACC, had opted for share buybacks in 2022.