scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here’s what we know about it

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said the company will likely debut its first electric car in 2024. What do we know about the vehicle? How have Ola Electric's vehicles performed in the market?

Written by Soumyarendra Barik , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 1:44:55 pm
Ola, Ola car, Ola electric car, Ola electric car image, Ola car features, Ola scooter fires, Ola news, Indian ExpressA teaser image of Ola's new electric car was shared by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, depicted a hatchback. (Image credit: Bhavish Aggarwal Twitter)

After building an electric two-wheeler ecosystem, Softbank-backed Ola Electric has set its sights on entering the four-wheeler electric vehicle segment. The company’s founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the car is expected to debut in 2024 and claimed it will have a range of around 500 kilometres on a single charge. Aggarwal also said Ola plans to develop two vehicle platforms and six different cars, all of which will be manufactured from its giga factory in Tamil Nadu after it has been expanded.

So, what do we know about Ola’s electric car?

While not much has been revealed about the vehicle, two key specs were announced: a range of 500 kilometres, and that the car will accelerate from zero to a hundred kilometres per hour in 4 seconds. To put that into context, Tata’s Nexon EV claims a range of 437 kilometres. The electric vehicle from Tata goes from zero to a hundred kilometres per hour in about 9.4 seconds.

However, it is worth noting that the Tata Nexon is a compact SUV, and that Ola is yet to confirm the form factor of its new car. A teaser image shared by Aggarwal in July this year depicted a hatchback.

While Ola has been hinting at launching an electric car for a few months now, Aggarwal responded to a tweet by Tesla boss Elon Musk about not setting up a manufacturing plant in India. Aggarwal responded, saying: “Thanks, but no thanks”. Tesla’s entry into India has been on hold since 2019, as authorities want it to first set up a manufacturing facility in the country.

What are Ola’s battery manufacturing plans?

Last month, Ola said it had signed an agreement under the Centre’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture batteries in India. The company said it is the only Indian electric mobility company selected by the government under the Rs 80,000-crore cell PLI scheme, receiving a maximum capacity of 20 gigawatt hour (GWh) for its bid in March.

Aggarwal showed a battery module on screen and claimed it is made from cells developed indigenously by Ola Electric; a first for any Indian vehicle OEM. “We missed the semiconductor, solar, electronic and other manufacturing revolutions. But everyone around the world is still getting started with electric cells and batteries. If we invest now and at scale, we can lead the market,” he said.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

How have Ola Electric’s vehicles performed in the market?

According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA), in 2021-22 (April-March), Ola Electric had a market share of 0.79 per cent in the two-wheeler EV segment. Hero Motocorp was the market leader with a market share of more than 32 per cent. In July 2022, Ola’s market share stood at 0.34 per cent, according to FADA’s data.

In April, the company said it was recalling more than 1,400 of its electric scooters in the wake of dozens of incidents of two-wheelers catching fire. One of the manufacturer’s scooters burst into flames while parked on the roadside in a busy area in Pune in March, which the company later called an “isolated incident”. More than two dozen electric scooters have caught fire in India since last September, claiming at least four lives so far.

Advertisement

What has been the response to the Ola scooter fires?

The incidents prompted the Road Transport Ministry to rope in the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) to investigate these incidents and suggest remedial measures.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

In April, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari cautioned EV manufacturers, asking them to take “advance action” in recalling all defective batches of vehicles immediately, and said the government would soon issue quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:43:06 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

5

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Explained: Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did ...
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 20 lakh job promise: How it doesn’t add up
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did he break?
Explained

Police to visit Ranveer Singh's home, what obscenity laws did he break?

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
Impact of FIFA ban

No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

Guinness World Records gives an inside tour of Burj Khalifa

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement