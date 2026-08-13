How Chandrasekaran’s exit from Tata Sons signals the tightening grip of Noel Tata

When Ratan Tata decided to retire as Chairman of Tata Sons in 2012, all eyes turned to the low-profile Noel Tata. However, the mantle ultimately went to Cyrus Mistry, not Noel. In 2016, when Mistry was dramatically ousted from the chairmanship, speculation again swirled around Noel Tata.

Once again he was overlooked, this time in favour of Tata Consultancy Services MD and CEO N Chandrasekaran, who went on to helm Tata Sons.

It took more than a decade, and two missed opportunities, for Noel Tata, 69, to finally step into a position of real influence as Chairman of Tata Trusts, the principal shareholder of Tata Sons, following Ratan Tata’s death in 2024.

Unlike his elder half-brother Ratan Tata, Noel’s rise has been low-key. Known for his quiet demeanour, discretion and aversion to public attention, he has built his reputation not through flamboyance but steady performance — first at Trent, the retail arm of the $ 180 billion Tata Group, and later as a boardroom presence as director in some group companies such as Voltas and Tata Investment Corporation.

Understated influence

While not as visible or outspoken as his half-brother, Noel’s strength lies in his approach, Tata insiders say. His steady management of Trent, where he built Westside and Zudio into household names, reflects his belief in slow and sustainable growth. However, stepping into Ratan Tata’s shoes as head of the Tata Trusts, which collectively own two-thirds of Tata Sons, has proved no easy task.

Ratan Tata himself had faced stiff resistance in his early years as group chairman, when the Tata empire was run by powerful satraps who defied central authority.

More than 30 years later, Noel Tata finds himself in a different kind of conflict — one that’s not fought in the open, but in the quiet corridors of the Tata Trusts in Bombay House.

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Soon after he took charge as chairman, Noel Tata faced stiff opposition from Mehli Mistry, a long-time confidante of Ratan Tata and an influential figure within the Trusts. Mehli Mistry, a cousin of the late Cyrus Mistry and Shapoor Mistry of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, was widely seen as a possible successor to Ratan Tata before Noel’s appointment. When Noel got the job, the balance of power inside the Trusts shifted.

The breaking point came when the Mehli Mistry-led bloc opposed the reappointment of Vijay Singh as nominee director on the Tata Sons board, a move strongly supported by Noel. Mehli Mistry, meanwhile, sought to position himself on the same board, which Noel opposed.

When Mehli Mistry’s three-year term as trustee came up for renewal on October 28, his reappointment was rejected. On November 5, Mehli Mistry called it a day, issuing a dignified statement that said “precipitating matters would cause irreparable harm to the reputation of the Tata Trusts”. His departure effectively ended months of internal tension and marked the first major test of Noel Tata’s leadership.

Undisputed head

With Mehli Mistry’s exit, Noel Tata has emerged as the undisputed head of the Trusts, a position that wields enormous influence over the entire Tata Group. He will also be able to bring his own nominees on the boards of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

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His differences of opinion with Chandrasekaran came out in the open earlier this year. On February 24, the outcome of the board meeting of Tata Sons was unusual as Noel Tata surprised other Directors, raising questions on losses made by several unlisted companies in the $ 180 billion group. While the extension of Chandrasekaran for a third term of five years was agreed upon earlier by Tata Trusts trustees, Noel Tata proved to be a tough taskmaster, raising several queries at the board meeting and putting across several conditions for approving another term for him.

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Four Tata Sons Directors were then in favour of extending the tenure and were ready to put the issue for voting, but Chandrasekaran proposed postponement of the decision as he apparently felt decisions in Tata Sons should be on consensus based, a tradition followed by late Ratan Tata. In short, he wanted the approval of Noel Tata for the extension.

Noel Tata further strengthened his position within the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust by bringing his son, Neville Tata, onto the board. The move further consolidated the Tata family’s presence in the trust’s decision-making structure.

With Chandrasekaran’s exit from the leadership race, Noel Tata is now likely to wield considerable influence over the selection of the next Chairman of Tata Sons. His position within the Tata Trusts, combined with his growing role in the group’s governance, could make him a key voice in determining the leadership transition at the apex of the Tata conglomerate.

Tata Group

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Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, comprising 31 companies across multiple verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. 66% of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by Tata Trusts, 18.3 per cent by Shapoorji Pallonji group and the balance with some Tata companies. The aggregate revenue of Tata companies was more than $180 billion. These companies collectively employ over one million people.