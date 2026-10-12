Nobel Prize in Economics 2026: How Hall, Woodford reshaped modern economic policy

The Nobel Prize in Economics — officially the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2026 — was awarded on Monday (October 12) to Robert E. Hall (Stanford University) and Michael Woodford (Columbia University) for their work in “microfoundations that deliver macro insights”.

The Academy said that the laureates’ work in developing new models to better implement stabilisation policy would be helpful in devising fiscal and monetary policy measures to weather periods of economic fluctuations.

The winners’ work in developing new Keynesian models is “now used” by central banks and finance ministries to explain and quantify how stabilisation policy affects business cycles.

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First, what is a stabilisation policy? And why is it needed for new Keynesian models?

In economics, stabilisation policies are measures enacted by the government or central banks to smooth out economic fluctuations, ensuring steady economic growth and keeping unemployment to a minimum.

In fiscal policy, the government intervenes by adjusting public spending or tax levels to influence aggregate demand, which is the total amount of spending on finished goods and services in an economy at a given price level and time over a given period. Monetary policy measures, by contrast, involve interventions by the central bank, such as adjusting the interest rate, reserve requirements and conducting open market operations.

In either route, the aim is to reduce fluctuations in unemployment and economic growth so that the economy does not enter or remain in a “situation with very high unemployment or uncontrolled inflation.”

The concept of stabilisation was developed in the work of economist John Maynard Keynes during the Great Depression (1929-39). The period, regarded as one of the worst economic downturns in modern history, was marked by high rates of unemployment and poverty, as well as global bank and business failures. Keynes’ call for interventionism challenged the dominant principle of classical economics principle of the time — that free markets automatically correct themselves.

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Keynes argued that total demand for goods and services from households and businesses does not automatically match the production capacity of the economy. Hence, when aggregate demand drops during a crisis, governments and banks can simply step in with public spending or rate cuts to smooth the downturn.

What was the critique that stabilisation policy faced?

Traditional Keynesian models relied on the assumption that statistical relationships between key macroeconomic variables — such as inflation, consumption, unemployment and production — remained stable. This notion was heavily tested during the oil crises of the 1970s, which resulted in stagflation, a period marked by stagnant or negative economic growth, high unemployment and persistent inflation.

In 1976, economist Robert Lucas — who won the Nobel Prize in 1995 — argued that the biggest, and simplest, problem with Keynesian models was that they assumed that the relationship between variables was stable and proportionate. He essentially argued that human behaviour could not be treated as a fixed system.

Consider the case of a highway where speed cameras are to be installed. If the speed limit is set at 80 km/h on the assumption that this is the average speed, one might expect accidents to decrease by a certain percentage. In reality, however, drivers may slow down near speed cameras and accelerate after passing them.

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Lucas’ critique rests on this very principle. When central banks try to influence the economy based on past relationships, consumers and businesses may change their behaviour, altering the relationships on which policymakers based their decisions and potentially weakening the intended effects of policy.

Macroeconomic phenomena like GDP and unemployment can therefore be understood more fully by studying the behaviour of individual actors and examining how their decisions shape the wider economy.

Why Hall’s research was a breakthrough

Robert E. Hall’s central idea was that current household consumption reflects people’s expectations about their future lifetime wealth. He argued that people change their consumption only if their assessment of the future changes in response to new, relevant information: if they were optimistic about future income, they would consume more than if they were pessimistic.

Hall thus established that instead of looking for indicators to forecast household consumption, past economic variables were not reliable indicators of future consumption. In what came to be called the random walk hypothesis, he posited that shifts in spending occur only in response to unexpected information, causing changes in consumption to follow a “random walk”. Thus, future changes in consumption became inherently unpredictable from past economic data.

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He also demonstrated that labour markets suffer from search frictions which may help explain why unemployment often lingers for long after periods of recovery begin.

Changes in consumption cannot be predicted since they depend on new information (Nobel website) Changes in consumption cannot be predicted since they depend on new information (Nobel website)

Consider the example of a 12-year old named Rahul receiving a fixed allowance of 500 rupees which is used for his recreational purchases.

On the first of the month, he receives the sum and goes about his month with no deviations in his spending habits. Now, let us assume that on the first of the next month, Rahul receives a surprise visit from his grandmother — who brings him a gift of Rs 5,000.

Rahul does not spend the entirety of the excess Rs 5,000 which is complementing his allowance of Rs 500. He does, however, change his spending habits and instead of a Rs 25 chocolate, he buys one that costs him Rs 50. Similarly, his spending changes across purchases.

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And what Woodford brought to the mix

Woodford’s development of a macro model built on microfoundations became the prototype for subsequent New Keynesian models.

Woodford revolutionised central banking by pairing Hall’s discovery — household consumption depends on forward-looking expectations — with Swedish economist, Knut Wicksell’s concept of neutral interest rates. The Wicksellian neutral rate (or natural rate) is the ideal interest rate where the economy achieves full employment and stable prices.

Woodford advanced modern central-bank theory by combining Hall’s insight — that household consumption depends on forward-looking expectations — with Swedish economist Knut Wicksell’s concept of neutral interest rates. The Wicksellian neutral rate (or natural rate) is the interest rate at which the economy operates at its potential, with stable inflation.

Central banks steer economies by adjusting policy rates, with the natural rate serving as a benchmark, rather than relying on changes to the physical money supply alone. Prices remain “sticky” because firms face costs when updating price tags. Businesses must therefore set prices based on expectations of future costs and interest rates.

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Positive and negative shocks can easily disrupt the balance between supply and demand (Nobel website) Positive and negative shocks can easily disrupt the balance between supply and demand (Nobel website)

This sets up the idea of forward guidance by central banks, in which transparency and clear communication act as policy tools to anchor public expectations. If a central bank clearly announces, “We plan to keep interest rates low for the next two years,” long-term borrowing costs may drop immediately, stimulating investment today without the bank having to cut policy rates further.

Woodford’s model showed how central banks can use interest-rate policy to manage demand and inflation, including in response to supply shocks — an important contribution to the framework used by modern central banks to handle global economic crises compared with the stagflation era of the 1970s.

Consider an ice-cream shop. The owner prints glossy menu cards that cost money to replace, so her prices remain fixed (‘sticky’) for months at a time. When deciding whether to borrow money to expand her shop, she listens to the central bank. If the central bank issues “forward guidance”— publicly committing to keep interest rates low for the next two years — the owner doesn’t wait two years to act. Knowing future borrowing costs are expected to remain low, she takes out a loan and expands her business today.

Why this matters enough to have won the prize

The work of Hall and Woodford has helped transform how central banks understand and manage economic fluctuations. By accounting for how households and businesses form expectations and respond to policy decisions, their research has helped policymakers better anticipate the effects of interest-rate changes, communicate policy intentions and stabilise economies. According to the Nobel Committee, this framework has also helped central banks navigate crises, with inflationary episodes becoming less prolonged.