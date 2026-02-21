How will Trump’s new 10% tariffs work and what’s next for the world?

Hours after the Supreme Court scrapped his IEEPA tariffs, Trump imposed a 10% global tariff on almost all imports to the US under a rarely-used provision. Here is how Section 122 works and what its use means for countries such as India

Written by: Anil Sasi
5 min readUpdated: Feb 21, 2026 12:06 PM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump during a press briefing at the White House on Friday. Beside the President is Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik. AP
Make us preferred source on Google

Hours after the US Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump’s signature economic policy, the American President signed a proclamation using an alternative law — Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 — which would allow him to impose a new 10% temporary tariff on goods from all countries.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Here’s a look at the extent to which the US top court constrained Trump’s powers, how this alternative tariff route will work, and why Trump turned to it.

 What tariffs did the US Supreme Court strike down?

The court essentially took a battering ram to Trump’s tariff wall erected using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) — a law no previous President has used to impose tariffs.

The conservative-majority court effectively restored the US Congress’s primacy in trade policy. It invalidated Trump’s country-specific reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl-linked duties imposed on imports from major trading partners.

Also Read | How India may respond to US top court order against Trump’s tariffs

The ruling significantly constrained the US President’s ability to weaponise tariffs, forcing the federal administration to find other ways to go about implementing his trade agenda.

To be clear, the ruling specifically affects Trump’s IEEPA tariffs. Tariffs on key goods such as steel and aluminium under other provisions are not affected.

 What is Section 122?

Hours after the Supreme Court ruling, Trump issued a proclamation to impose a 10% global tariff on almost all imports to the US under a rarely-used provision known as Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Story continues below this ad

This Section allows the temporary imposition of 15% tariffs for up to 150 days in response to “fundamental international payments problems”.

Alongside this section, two other provisions — Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act — that are already in use and have firmer legal grounding will remain in place, the White House clarified after the SC ruling. 

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 allows tariff actions on national security grounds. These have already been deployed in the case of steel, aluminium, semiconductors and other products — and the Trump administration is looking to expand the list.

Read more about Section 122 tariffs in our detailed explainer here.

The three major implications

Story continues below this ad

First, the new tariffs put most countries on an even keel, at least for now, instead of the differential tariffs that Trump had slapped on each country using the now illegally-applied 1977 law, the IEEPA. 

This could undermine America’s recent trade deals with the UK, Japan, EU, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the one under negotiation with India. 

Now, all countries — Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and India — will face a 10% tariff rate, which was Trump’s baseline tariff under IEEPA, irrespective of a deal.

Second, while the use of 10% tariffs under Section 122 tariffs will buy some time for the Trump administration, the problem for them is that the provision has never been used and, like IEEPA, will face legal challenges.

Story continues below this ad

Also, what is unclear is what happens after 150 days. At that point, the administration would have to go to the US Congress, which means this solution is temporary.

Third, Trump and his administration would now have to painstakingly put his tariff wall back together, brick by brick. The blanket use of IEEPA is not an option now. While the use of Section 122 is temporary, the use of Section 232 and Section 301 offers much less flexibility and warrant formal investigations before they are levied. 

That would dent Trump’s method of using tariff threats and forcing negotiations with affected trading partners at gunpoint. But the need for investigations and findings can make levies harder to challenge once they are in place, but would take time to run its course. Given that tariffs remain Trump’s signature policy, he will resort to all possible means to route back his tariff wall, in whatever limited manner, a government official said.

The removal of IEEPA levies should lower America’s effective tariff rate by about half, according to calculations by the Yale University’s Budget Lab.

Story continues below this ad

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that combining Section 122 tariffs with enhanced Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs “will result in virtually unchanged tariff revenue in 2026”, essentially making up for the loss of the IEEPA tariffs. Section 232 has already been deployed in the case of steel, aluminium, semiconductors and other products, and the administration could take recourse to this even more.

Also Read | Who paid for Trump’s tariffs?

Reshaping the global trade landscape

Partner countries may now reconsider — or abandon — agreements negotiated under tariff pressure, according to Delhi-based trade think-tank GTRI’s Ajay Srivastava. “About 55% of India’s exports to the US will be freed from the 18% reciprocal duty and revert to standard MFN (most favoured nation) tariffs”. Section 232 tariffs, however, remain, which includes 50% on steel & aluminium and 25% on certain auto components. Roughly 40% of exports — including smartphones, petroleum products, and medicines — remain exempt for the world.

The takeaway for India is that “this (IEEPA) ruling reshapes the global trade landscape”. “It must prompt a review of India’s trade deal with the United States. Reciprocal Tariffs were the US leverage. With that leverage gone, the negotiations become useless. Trade policy is entering a new phase — one defined less by executive action and more by legal limits, legislative authority, and strategic recalibration,” according to Srivastava.

Anil Sasi
Anil Sasi

Anil Sasi is the National Business Editor at The Indian Express, where he steers the newspaper’s coverage of the Indian economy, corporate affairs, and financial policy. As a senior editor, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the narrative around India's business landscape. Professional Experience Sasi brings extensive experience from some of India’s most respected financial dailies. Prior to his leadership role at The Indian Express, he worked with: The Hindu Business Line Business Standard His career trajectory across these premier publications demonstrates a consistent track record of rigorous financial reporting and editorial oversight. Expertise & Focus With a deep understanding of market dynamics and policy interventions, Sasi writes authoritatively on: Macroeconomics: Analysis of fiscal policy, budgets, and economic trends. Corporate Affairs: In-depth coverage of India's major industries and corporate governance. Business Policy: The intersection of government regulation and private enterprise. Education Anil Sasi is an alumnus of the prestigious Delhi University, providing a strong academic foundation to his journalistic work. Find all stories by Anil Sasi here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Trump tariffs sc order explained
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
Pax Silica
Who bears the cost of Trump’s tariffs? The answer to that is changing, albeit slowly
Donald Trump
Why a Chhattisgarh HC acquittal in a two-decade-old rape case has sparked outrage
Chhattisgarh HC
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
delhi police terror attack
'Terror threat' near Delhi's Red Fort: Police tighten security across key temples and markets
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says 'people need to relax on the PR' as she admits to 'bluffing' herself to gain confidence
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Yami Gautam on being married to Aditya Dhar
Yami Gautam reveals secret behind her resilient marriage to Aditya Dhar: 'One of the most important elements in a relationship is...'
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Advertisement
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
From mental health issues to cancer care: AI startups reimagine healthcare access with smart diagnostics, digital tools, tele-doctors
AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, mental health issues, cancer care, AI startups, healthcare access with smart diagnostics, healthcare, Indian express news, current affairs
Yami Gautam reveals secret behind her resilient marriage to Aditya Dhar: 'One of the most important elements in a relationship is...'
Yami Gautam on being married to Aditya Dhar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
EXPRESS OPINION
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
P B Mehta writes: As we contemplate possibilities of AI, it is wreaking enduring transformations in state-capital relations
possibilities of AI, AI in state-capital relations, artificial intelligence in state-capital relations, artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
What is the per rupee supply of love?
Indian economy, romance, expenditure in love, expenditure on partner, expenditure on Valentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day, per rupee supply of love, Love, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement